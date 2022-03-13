Every two years, voters elect one-third of the U.S. Senate. This year’s elections will determine if Republicans or Democrats win a Senate majority, or if the present 50-50 split continues.
The stakes are high.
There are 34 seats on the block this November, of which 20 are held by Republicans and 14 by Democrats. Seven incumbents aren’t running, and six of them are Republicans and one is a Democrat.
Numerically, Republicans have greater exposure for loss with more of their seats at risk. But the national winds are blowing against Democrats, at least for now, and that means Republicans may have the momentum to win the toughest fights.
Before they set sights on one another, both parties must wrestle with internal complications and avoid unforced errors. The Republican Party has to deal with Donald Trump, who bashes Republicans daily and sidetracks party messaging by focusing on personal grievances. The Democratic Party has to deal with progressive ideologues, who push their candidates dangerously to the left in critical swing states.
In a polarized, closely divided Congress, the fight for Senate control takes on colossal importance. Each race becomes a death match with stratospheric campaign spending.
Not long ago, $10 million was an adequate budget for most Senate campaigns. But no more. In 2020, candidates in Arizona spent a total of $171 million and in South Carolina, $239 million. In Georgia, $256 million was spent for one seat and $339 million was spent on a second seat in a special election. In Maine, one of the nation’s smallest states, the loser alone spent $74 million.
Nonprofit organizations and super PACs spend heavily in addition to candidates. In the last election, for example, $222 million was poured into North Carolina and $174 million into Iowa by outside groups.
This November, there are ten Senate races to watch.
Democrats have to defend five incumbents who may be vulnerable — Mark Kelly in Arizona, Raphael Warnock in Georgia and Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire and Michael Bennet in Colorado.
An upside for Democrats is that all of their vulnerable incumbents are in states Joe Biden carried in 2020, albeit by tight margins in some. The downside is the president’s low ratings and voter frustration with current conditions that could produce an anti-Democratic wave across the country.
Republicans have at least one vulnerable incumbent, and that’s Ron Johnson in Wisconsin. By running for a third term, he’s breaking the two-term pledge he made in 2010.
Another Republican incumbent to watch is Lisa Murkowski in Alaska. The danger she faces is in the primary; Trump and his loyalists are going all-out to defeat her. But that’s nothing new for Murkowski. As an incumbent in 2010, she lost the GOP primary and went on to beat both Republican and Democratic nominees in the general election as a write-in.
While Democrats are mostly threatened by endangered incumbents, Republicans are mostly threatened by open seats, especially in three competitive states —Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina. Each race will be brutal.
Louisiana also has a Senate election this year and Republican incumbent John N. Kennedy is seeking a second term. Luke Mixon, a Bunkie native, is one of the Democrats challenging him. Mixon graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy as a TOPGUN and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria as a fighter pilot.
Hoping he can get Kennedy into a runoff, Mixon’s first obstacle is another Democrat, Gary Chambers, who aims to beat out Mixon for second place. Chambers, who ran a strong third in the recent special election for Congress from Louisiana’s 2nd District, is a far-left progressive who gained notoriety smoking a blunt and burning a Confederate flag in campaign videos.
As long as Kennedy remains the heavy favorite, Louisiana’s election is unlikely to become one of the nation’s hot spots.
The battle for the Senate has just begun, with primaries now attracting most of the attention. State-by-state partisan wars are just starting. Based on recent elections, the Senate outcome is not likely to be decided until the last week or two when the five or six closest races finally break.
It will be a long eight months.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a nationwide newsletter on polls and public opinion.