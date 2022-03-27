Here's YOUR chance to slam dunk the competition and WIN Walt Handelsman's new Final Four Cartoon Caption Contest?

Hoops!
The Final Four Tournament is headed to New Orleans, where every team is looking for a way to tower over the competition and win it all!!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, April 4th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, March 31st AT MIDNIGHT.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
Take your best shots, everyone!
Good luck---Walt