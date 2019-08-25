Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist

They found WHAT???!!!

When the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board discovered cars- CARS!!- in a drainage canal this week, it immediately led to one BIG question:  What the heck else is down there??!! Here’s your chance to really let your imagination take you for a ride.

So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.

The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, September 2nd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!

Some honorable mentions will also be listed.

Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.        

DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.

THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, August 29th AT MIDNIGHT.

Good luck everyone!

~ Walt

Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com

