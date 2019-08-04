Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Tiger Stadium Alcohol Sales
We had 359 entries in this week’s caption contest! With topics ranging from the cost of beer, to playing Bama, all the way to our winning entry about funding the LSU library.
Really clever stuff, everyone!
(As always, when we have duplicate entries, we pick the earliest sent in.)
Here are this week’s winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Vincent Caracci, Metairie: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Chris Albus, Baton Rouge: “For old times’ sake, can I have mine in a flask I can sneak to my seat?”
Joe Buccaran, Jr., Slidell: “Thank goodness Alabama is away or you’d have to sell the hard stuff.”
Charlie Marshall, Metairie: “We’re selling our tickets to half of the games so we can afford beer at the other half.”
Rocco Iacovone, Bloomfield, NJ: “I elect to receive.”
Charles J. Fontenot, Lafayette: “Finally something to make SEC officiating tolerable.”
David Earl Simmons, New Orleans: “I forget, is it Pinot Noir or Cabernet that is best with a hot dog?”
Adam Pearson, Baton Rouge: If I leave a tip, will you make sure it goes to academics?
Terrific job, folks! -- Walt