Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Beach View!
We had 285 entries in this week’s caption contest, and we have our youngest winner ever!!
There were lots of creative punch lines sent in ranging from hilarious app concepts to clueless screen gazers to wondering what grandma used to look at on the beach. Really funny stuff, folks!!
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
Here are this week’s winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Peter Scalise (Age 9!), River Ridge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Some kids don’t know what they’re missing.”
Carol Rooney, Metairie: “The weather app says it is sunny today!”
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: “I wonder what grandma used to look at when she went to the beach.”
Rich Wolf, Westminster, MD: “Cool, this app sounds like the ocean!”
Lavenia Brocato, Metairie: “Did someone say that we are going to the beach?”
Peggy Bond, Denham Springs: “Ugghhh! Almost had the perfect selfie… but the glare from the sun, sand and beach ruined it!”
Wayne Dyer, Baton Rouge: “MapQuest says 4 more steps then look to the right and we’ll see the sunrise!”
Gisele Prados, Metairie: “Hey, check out Sam’s pictures of his beach vacation on Twitter!”
Robert DeBate, Sorrento: “Bobby and Jill are lucky, their parents took them to the arcade!”
Angela Angelloz, Baton Rouge: “Hey! Let’s go back to the condo and try this new ‘Virtual Sandcastle Builder’ app!”
Terrific job, everyone! -- Walt