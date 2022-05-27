Between May and July 2021, two larger-than-life Louisiana political figures were called to eternal rest. Govs. Edwin Edwards and Buddy Roemer were not alike, and not often aligned, but they dominated state political history for three decades from the 1970s to the 1990s with fiery rhetoric and spirited followers who in some ways foretold the widening chasm of today’s political factions.
Their lives connected long before they twice faced off in gubernatorial elections.
My first encounter with Edwards was 1971 as an LSU journalism student. He went on to win a first term as governor, and I became a newspaperman. I did not know Buddy Roemer then but he was drawn into the story through his father, Charles “Budgie” Roemer, who served Edwards as commissioner of administration.
Many important things happen in every gubernatorial term, but two really big things happened in the first Edwards term that would shape the state’s future for years to come: 1) Edwards convened a convention to rewrite the state’s constitution (and Buddy Roemer won his first election as a delegate to that convention); and, 2) Edwards successfully pushed legislation to scrap Louisiana’s existing primary election system, replacing it with the “jungle primary” in which all candidates compete against each other in a single primary. Ironically, the jungle primary was credited with breathing life into a perennially weak Republican Party. That came back to haunt Edwards in his future race against Roemer.
Roemer went on to win a seat in Congress. He established himself as an ever-quotable source, befriended then-Vice President George H.W. Bush and began to muse about his own run for governor one day.
Edwards served the limit of his two consecutive terms and in 1980 Dave Treen, the first Republican U.S. representative from Louisiana in the 20th century, used the jungle primary that year to become the first Republican governor since Reconstruction.
In 1984, Edwards beat Treen to claim his third term. Oil prices and state revenues were in the tank, the term “banana republic” crept into our everyday language and questionable ethics surfaced. That set the stage for the 1987 election, when Roemer ran against Edwards and a host of other recognizable names. Roemer preached “revolution,” “scrub the budget,” “slay the dragon (Edwards)” and “brick up the top three floors” of the state education building. His message caught fire, created “Roemeristas,” and propelled him into a first-place primary victory, setting up an expected harsh runoff repudiation of Edwards.
That never happened.
Edwards withdrew from the runoff, leaving Roemer elected governor with only 33% of the primary vote and bereft of a coalescing and glorious victory. Louisiana was literally days away from bankruptcy and Edwards agreed to execute Roemer's decisions before he was officially sworn in. Everybody credits the Harvard-educated, business-minded Roemer with keeping the state from going over the brink.
In his first term, Roemer laid foundational building blocks to create transformational momentum for a state too often in love with the ineffective peculiarities of its past. In his second term, Roemer wanted to cement his agenda into place.
That didn’t happen.
Roemer was a social liberal and fiscal conservative, known in Congress as one of the Southern conservative “boll weevils” who supported Republican priorities. So it was not surprising when now-President Bush, fresh off soaring approval ratings from “victory” in the first Iraq War, talked with Roemer about a potential cabinet post in his second presidential term, a conversation that helped Roemer catalyze a decision to switch from Democrat to Republican while still in office.
The cabinet appointment didn't happen either.
Bill Clinton unraveled Bush. And the dragon unraveled Roemer, with help from David Duke, the one-time Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard. In the 12-candidate jungle primary of 1991, Edwards finished first, barely ahead of Duke. Roemer finished third, essentially ending his political career.
Roemeristas were like oil and water with Edwards and his faction. So it was painful when Roemer called me immediately after the election and explained he needed to deliver his Roemerista organization over to Edwards because “David Duke can never be governor of this state.” He asked me to start the political conversation with the Edwards team, which I did.
Hissing and spitting, most Roemeristas lined up with Edwards to help bury Duke by more than 20 percentage points.
They say politics makes strange bedfellows. That was certainly true over five terms and 20 years of Edwards-Roemer governorships. But in remembrance of the one-year anniversary of their passing, let’s say in unity: God rest their Louisiana souls.
Jeff Cowart served as Buddy Roemer’s deputy chief of staff and press secretary and is a former city editor for The Advocate.