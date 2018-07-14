When we all went to the polls more than two and a half years ago, most of us didn't expect those we elected to raise our taxes so high and this quickly. I don't remember any candidate promising billions in new taxes. But thanks to Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican-controlled Legislature, Louisiana taxpayers will now spend billions more for state government.
We've already paid an extra $2.4 billion in state taxes in the past two and a half years, thanks to Edwards and legislators. We can also thank our current crop of state leaders for an additional $5.5 billion in new taxes we'll have to pay through the year 2025. Who knew voting could be so expensive?
But certainly, our governor and legislators first scoured the state budget making sure every penny of it was absolutely necessary. Surely they would do that before asking us to give up billions more of our hard-earned money. They obviously knew we already pay a lot to the federal, state and local governments in taxes. I'm sure weighing us down with an even heavier tax burden was unavoidable, right?
But if that's true, then why is the state still subsidizing the movie industry? Louisiana's already spent more than $1.5 billion with its film tax credit program. Studies under both former Gov. Bobby Jindal and Edwards revealed the program wasted huge amounts of state dollars, returning just 22 cents for every dollar spent. Only in the world of government is that a good return.
The program was slightly reformed recently, limiting yearly subsidies. But with such a minuscule return on investment, shouldn't it have been completely scrapped before state leaders demanded we pay more taxes?
We were told the film tax credit program would lead to a thriving, self-sustaining movie industry in Louisiana. It hasn't. We've seen an increase in movie production, but any industry would see some growth if taxpayers paid a huge chunk of its bills.
Remember the movie "Deepwater Horizon," about the Gulf of Mexico rig explosion, a production shot in Louisiana? The state subsidies for that film were so big, it ended up costing $8 for every man, woman and child in the state. If the film were made again today, even with reforms to the program, the state would still kick in what amounts to $5 per person. Here's to hoping there won't be a "Deepwater Horizon II."
Filmmaker Nick Loeb is currently shooting a movie in Louisiana with an anti-abortion message entitled "1973" dealing with the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. The state's economic development office said it conducted a "content-neutral" review of the project and recently gave it initial approval for a generous state-funded tax credit worth $2.3 million. That probably won't draw too much ire, since we're a mostly anti-abortion state. But what if the movie had a pro-abortion rights message, as many produced in Hollywood do?
Maybe it would be a good thing if a movie producer made a film promoting abortion in Louisiana and taxpayers were forced to subsidize it. The controversy might draw attention to how much of our money goes to boost the bottom line of movie companies typically located out of state.
The company producing the movie "1973" is based in New York. Hopefully, it appreciates the taxpayers of Louisiana paying for such a large chunk of the cost of making its film. The company's application with the state listed the film's total budget at $6.7 million. That means Louisiana taxpayers will end up picking up the tab for more than one-third of the entire cost of making "1973".
If you live in Louisiana, congratulations. Like it or not, you're in the movie business. Although I wouldn't rush to the mailbox anytime soon expecting royalty checks to help pay your ever-increasing state tax burden.