A recent comment was printed that the abortion issue is about White male power and control over a woman’s right to choose whether to give birth or not. By necessity, a pregnant woman must give birth to either a living baby or a dead baby.
The abortion issue is actually about a mother’s power and control over the life of her baby, whether a mother has the right to take the right to life away from her child or not. This choice should not be determined by mob rule but by the rule of law in a country whose laws are based on the Declaration of Independence, which asserts that government exists to protect the right to life of all Americans. Women have the right to choose whether to engage in the act that is designed to bring about a new person.
It was also stated that women of color are disproportionately affected by abortion, which is true. Three times as many Black babies die from abortion than White babies. Most abortion clinics are located in Black neighborhoods in accordance with the eugenics plan to decrease the Black population in America, established by Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood.
It also states that a ban on abortions ensures Black women “a place of poverty and subservience” in the community. Actually, it is a good education that opens the door to better paying jobs, and it is the government leaders who are failing to provide a good education in many public schools.
Amy Coney Barrett, a schoolgirl from Metairie, became a college professor and is now a member of the Supreme Court while being a mother of seven children.
