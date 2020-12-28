The year 2020 has been extremely tough. With a global pandemic, a racial justice reckoning, and a chaotic presidential election, this year has illustrated that the status quo is ineffective, silence perpetuates systemic racism, and civic engagement influences whether or not an officer faces accountability or if elected leaders are committed to protecting citizens from a deadly virus.
With everything we’ve experienced this year, it’s infuriating that the Office of Juvenile Justice and Gov. John Bel Edwards have decided to move forward with breaking ground on a new youth prison in January. This year should have taught us that our criminal justice system is a vestige of slavery, with Black children being five times as likely to be incarcerated as their white peers, despite similar rates of risky behavior. Instead of spending millions of taxpayer dollars building a new facility, we should be investing in our young people from the start, ensuring their success through quality public education, mental health supports, and community-based needs.
For many years, Louisiana’s youth prisons have been notorious for having some of the worst conditions in the country, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated these issues. Earlier this month, news broke that eight young people and 12 staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention center. Young people behind bars are not able to protect themselves from the virus due to unsanitary conditions and close quarters. Additionally, we don’t know the exact number of positive COVID-19 cases in these facilities, as the Office of Juvenile Justice has not implemented widespread testing. I’ve also heard stories from families of correctional officers resorting to the illegal use of force, including the use of pepper spray and solitary confinement — a form of torture, as defined by the United Nations.
We also learned last month that the director of the school inside the New Orleans juvenile and adult jails was accused of sexual misconduct with an incarcerated youth. Tragically, a new U.S. Department of Justice report shows that an estimated 6.8% of juvenile facilities reported sexual victimization in Louisiana — likely a great underestimate of the actual number.
Not only do youth prisons subject Louisiana’s children to inhumane conditions and have been proven ineffective in reducing recidivism, they also cost the state an absurd amount of taxpayer dollars. In Louisiana, it costs $154,760 annually to incarcerate one young person, while it only spends $11,038 to educate one young person in the public school system.
Why does Edwards want to waste taxpayer dollars to remove children from their families and communities and house them in deplorable conditions?
Edwards and OJJ have not even taken the time to speak to the families of these young people to ask them what they need from the government that is supposed to protect their children. As newly appointed vice-chair of the Juvenile Justice Reform Act Implementation Commission, I believe the meeting of the commission is necessary to study and determine if a new facility is fiscally appropriate and beneficial to young people. Nearly twenty years after the JJRAIC was established to implement reforms in the juvenile justice law, we find ourselves with the same broken system. This January, the JJRAIC will meet for the first time since 2012. At the very minimum, Edwards and OJJ should listen to the recommendations that come from this meeting before making any decision on the new facility.
Instead of investing in a broken, racist system, we must instead invest in programs that truly serve our young people and communities. We know youth prisons don’t work and only traumatize our young people. We must hold our state leaders accountable, and they must adhere to the promises made under the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2003, which focuses on creating a therapeutic, child-centered environment.
Louisiana has the opportunity to protect its young people and finally start implementing desperately needed reforms. Let's prove we've learned from the devastation of this year and begin eliminating the overuse of prisons and build the foundations for a world where every child has the tools they need to succeed.
Gina Womack is executive director of Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children.