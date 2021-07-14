When people move into a state, they bring with them job skills and earnings, which means an increased tax base, usually leading to economic growth and investment.
Conversely, when residents out-migrate like they’ve done every year John Bel Edwards has been governor, it represents lost talent, lost incomes, and therefore, lost taxes paid had they stayed in Louisiana. Outmigration has been a problem for many years costing us congressional seats, yet Edwards hasn’t done a thing to fix it; Louisiana will likely lose another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives next census.
It becomes more difficult for states to pay down debts and usually results in higher taxes; think about the latest $.045 sales tax increase. Fewer investments are attracted to, and made, in states on a downward slide.
States constantly compete for workers, businesses and a growing tax base. The prize for winning is significant, but the price for losing may be even more extensive.
New Internal Revenue Service data for 2019 reveals the winners and losers regarding people and their wealth. The IRS reviews tax returns annually to track when and where people move — aggregating ages, income brackets, and adjusted gross incomes (AGI) of filers.
Wirepoints.org, an independent, nonprofit company delivering original research and commentary, prepared the new analysis of 2019 IRS domestic migration data.
Florida gained the most people and income. A whopping $34.4 billion in AGI from 558,096 new residents (tax filers and their dependents) moved to Florida in 2019. To net out the balance, Florida lost $15.6 billion in AGI from the 431,307 who left.
Still, Florida led the country with 126,789 net new people and $17.7 billion in net new AGI. That’s a total gain of 2.7% of the state’s total 2018 AGI of $661 billion.
Texas was runner-up with a net AGI gain of $4 billion and 114,194 net new Texans.
When migration winners like Florida gain people and their incomes year after year, the AGI piles up on top of each other, building an ever-growing tax base. In 2019 alone, Florida’s tax base was $173 billion higher due to the 19-year string of positive income gains from the net in-migration of workers.
Even though Florida doesn’t levy a personal income tax, Wirepoints added up its cumulative AGI from 2000 to 2019, which totaled $1.4 trillion in income over the entire period.
On the flip side, the problem with chronic outmigration losers like New York (and Louisiana) is that one year’s losses don’t only affect the tax base of the year they leave; it also hurts all subsequent years. The losses pile up on top of each other, year after year. When a state loses people and their incomes to other states for 19 straight years, it’s devastating to its tax base.
In 2019, New York would have had $103 billion more in AGI to tax had it not been for the state’s string of yearly out-migration losses. When its AGI losses are accumulated from 2000 to 2019, it totals $892 billion in cumulative lost income.
Louisiana wasn’t last on out-migration. The biggest losers of both residents and AGI were New York, California, Illinois, and New Jersey.
Ranked 36th, Louisiana lost $2.54 billion AGI to domestic out-migration, and gained $2.05 billion due to domestic in-migration, for a net AGI loss of $485 million in 2019. That loss represents only one year. We do not know what the cumulative loss to Louisiana’s tax base is.
Edwards has done nothing to reverse the outmigration trend and loss of the working, taxpaying population that pay for all of his give-away programs. The taxes the out-migrants would have paid will mean tax increases for those who remain because Edwards won’t make cuts.
It makes dollars and sense for legislators and Edwards to focus on the outmigration problem since they’ll be redrawing political districts next year based on the recent census data.
Maybe, if LSU used the IRS domestic migration data for a long-term study to determine how many workers and AGI left the state, someone over in the State Capitol might pay attention and focus on the steps necessary to reverse this death spiral.
