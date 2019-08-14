The Mike Yenni era in Jefferson Parish unofficially ended last week, less than four years after voters promoted the former Kenner mayor to a parish presidency once held by his grandfather Joe and his uncle, who was also named Mike.

It was a proud legacy of service that this Yenni stood to inherit. Unfortunately, the promise of a new, forward-thinking administration quickly gave way to scandal, after news broke that Yenni had been involved in a sexting relationship with a teenager.

Yenni survived calls for his resignation, a recall drive and a humiliating admonition that he stay away from public schools, and still showed up each day ready to work. The damage was done, though, and his long-anticipated announcement on the final day of qualifying that he would not seek reelection marks the end of a painful chapter in parish politics. We’re glad he decided to put his family, and the voters, first and forego a campaign that would likely have dredged up all the ugliness.

It’s past time for Yenni to move on. And it’s definitely past time for him to let the parish do the same.