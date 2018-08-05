Louisiana has cops out the wazoo. With four for every thousand people, we leave every other state in the dust. The national average is just over two.
This has no doubt helped us achieve the highest incarceration rate in the world, as well as providing elected officials with plenty of jobs to hand out. It hasn't exactly made us the safest state in the union, however.
Our cops are spread out over hundreds of jurisdictions that may overlap and vary greatly in terms of expertise and resources. When every podunk town insists on maintaining its own police department, there just won't be enough top-notch sleuths to go around.
Small-town police chiefs make the city newspapers on the not infrequent occasions when they break the law or get into some political row. Otherwise, we'd never hear a peep from such outposts as Brusly, Killian, Roseland, Leesville or Independence.
Amite is doubly newsworthy just now because the chief there, Jerry Trabona, is both under federal investigation and at loggerheads with Mayor Buddy Bel.
The feds have subpoenaed a slew of Amite officials, including both Trabona and Bel, over alleged vote-buying in the 2015 elections. The FBI has also interviewed Allen Ordeneaux, who used to work for Trabona as a detective and now accuses him of various misdeeds, including the mishandling of evidence.
Indeed, it was a spectacular failure to maintain a secure evidence room that led to a recent war of words between Bel and Tragona. If this level of competence is typical, maybe it would be better to abolish every rinky-dink police department and let the sheriff take over.
The farce began when a trusty at the jail, Joshua Ross, was enlisted to help with the storage of drugs and other evidence seized in criminal investigations. Ross was a brilliant choice for that role, having done time for theft and drug possession, and he must have been astonished, or delighted, to see how evidence was handled in Amite.
The storage room is a mile away from the police station and is not manned or equipped with security cameras. Its alarm system, the paper quoted Ordeneaux as saying, is “just a keypad” that “doesn't even make a noise.” It must take a gifted salesman to move alarms that don't make a noise.
When Ross got out of jail in May, he may have headed straight for the easy pickings of the evidence room, although detectives have no way of knowing precisely when drugs, guns and counterfeit money were stolen. Sometime within a seven-day period in May, they believe, Ross smashed a window, climbed in and spent 90 minutes prying open a dead-bolted door to the room that must have seemed like Aladdin's cave.
An informant called Dustin Cox told detectives that Ross had burned the evidence — except for the drugs, of course — in a remote corner of Tangipahoa Parish, and he took them there to view the charred remnants. If this was a purely public-spirited gesture on the part of Cox, he soon had reason to rue it. Once Ross had been arrested and booked on 103 counts of drug possession, theft and obstruction of justice, he fingered Cox as his accomplice.
Nobody had more reason to bemoan the loss or destruction of so much evidence than District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, since three dozen pending cases may now be in jeopardy. If charges do have to be dropped because of the evidence room burglary, Ross could be the most popular inmate in Louisiana.
Perrilloux, however, did not even know about the break-in until The Advocate called, and you can see how Tragona might be a little reluctant to 'fess up. He was keen also to shift blame, claiming that an alarm system would have alerted his officers had the Bel administration not turned off the electricity. Hizzoner responded that there was no alarm system connected to the police station or an outside service. He also produced the municipal light bill to show that the juice had never been cut off.
Whatever, there isn't much point in being the most cop-rich state of the union if jailbirds are smoking the evidence.
