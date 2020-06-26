While Congress's effort to curb police brutality is commendable, there is another, nonphysical kind of police misconduct that occurs far more often and that disproportionately affects persons of color: hiding evidence, coaxing witnesses, and lying under oath. Congress can address this problem by revising Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 16, which governs what the prosecution must turn over to a person accused of a crime, so that it requires the immediate disclosure of Brady material.
Brady material is any evidence favorable to the accused — evidence that tends to negate a person's guilt, that could reduce the potential sentence, or that casts doubt on a witness's credibility. Examples include whether there were additional suspects, a witness's changed testimony, a benefit to the witness for his or her testimony, and incidents of an officer's dishonesty. These are all things that a jury would be interested to hear when determining a person's guilt or innocence. But shouldn't the person accused of a crime know these things before deciding to plead guilty or go to trial?
Currently, exculpatory and impeachment evidence material to guilt or innocence must be made in sufficient time to permit the defendant to make effective use of that information at trial. But if the accused never goes to trial, that evidence is never disclosed.
Some judges, including the judge overseeing former national security adviser Michael Flynn's case, require prosecutors to disclose Brady material during plea negotiations. Such orders are extremely rare and difficult to enforce; how is an accused to know if the prosecution is withholding something without knowing it even exists? Prosecutors must do a better job of policing themselves and holding their counterparts in law enforcement accountable. That starts with a clear mandate from Congress.
The U.S. Supreme Court has noted that the American criminal process is “for the most part a system of pleas, not a system of trials.” According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, 97.6% of defendants in federal court pleaded guilty in 2019. State courts post comparable statistics.
Enter a high-stakes game of chicken. Prosecutors have an incentive to deal out cases where Brady material would compromise their chances at trial — but where the accused doesn't know that. As a result, an accused faces immense pressure to plead guilty or risk a harsher punishment after a trial. That decision is made not knowing all of the facts, and when a plea is entered, the Brady evidence remains secret. That means police misdeeds remain hidden from the accused, the sentencing judge, and the public.
Those opposed to mandating pre-plea Brady disclosure fail to recognize that innocent people plead guilty. Of the Innocence Project's 365 documented DNA exonerations, 25% had confessed or admitted guilt, and 11% had pleaded guilty. No one — not the courts, not the public, not the victims — stands to gain when an innocent person pleads guilty.
If Flynn, possessing his wealth, education, and fortitude, can succumb to the pressures to plead and avoid the risk of trial, imagine how a person with far fewer resources must feel. In too many cases, pleading guilty often means getting out of jail. But getting out of jail does not mean the end of the punishment. That person carries for life the Scarlet Letter of a criminal conviction that temporarily or permanently suspends a host of rights, including the right to vote in most states, and makes finding gainful employment a real challenge.
Police use of excessive force is real and must stop. Nonviolent, covert abuses of power pervade the system too, and often do so silently. Now is the time to demand accountability and transparency by requiring the automatic disclosure of Brady material in all criminal cases.
Sara Johnson is a criminal defense attorney who teaches Constitutional Criminal Procedure at Tulane University Law School.