Three years after Bobby Jindal left the governor's mansion, his legacy is coming into clearer focus, and he sure was no one-trick pony.
We already knew that he fudged the state budget to create an illusion of the constitutionally required balance, and drastically shortchanged higher education in the evident belief that his political future lay in rock-ribbed fiscal conservatism. Now the question is, what future? A new study confirms that he was the most versatile of governors, equally inept when it came to K-12 public education, for instance.
Selling cockamamie ideas came naturally. When he attributed magical powers to his school vouchers — they would supposedly turn dunces into scholars and save oodles of money at the same time — a lot of people actually believed him. Among those peddling the same myth was Betsy DeVos, whose disdain for public schools made her an obvious pick as President Donald Trump's secretary of education.
Well, that and her family's fabulously generous support of the GOP. Under questioning from Bernie Sanders at her confirmation hearing, she agreed it was “possible” that support amounted to $200 million. She insisted she would have gotten the nod regardless, but Sanders was not alone in doubting that.
As head of the American Federation for Children in 2012, DeVos had been unstinting in her praise when Jindal announced that kids of modest means attending inadequate public schools would be given a chance to go private on the taxpayer dollar. Since then, thousands of kids have transferred to church schools, their tuition guaranteed by state-issued vouchers.
This was the only way to ensure that the right to choose where their children were educated would not be restricted to the wealthy, proponents argued. The initiative was widely welcomed, if only on the theory that public education in Louisiana, especially in New Orleans, could hardly get any worse. Oh, yes it could. A study from a media consortium has just determined that Louisiana's voucher program has proved a total flop.
DeVos does not deny it, but still insists the voucher principle is sound. “I would just say that the Louisiana program was not very well conceived,” she said. “It has discouraged many schools from participating in it and, in fact, has encouraged some schools that probably would not have been parents' first choices.”
It is certainly true that for some Louisiana kids a voucher was a ticket from the public frying pan to the private fire; kids have transferred from an underachieving public school to a private school with even lower standards. But this is not because of flaws unique to Louisiana. Vouchers have been tried in several states, and the story is the same all over; what they were supposed to deliver has proved impossible.
Vouchers, Jindal declared in the early days, are “about making sure every little boy and every little girl out there has a chance to go to a great school.” Where all those great schools were supposed to come from was never explained. The blithe assumption seemed to be that private has to be better than public, but it ain't necessarily so. Church schools tend to pay teachers puny salaries, and they often get their money's worth.
There are plenty of church schools that depend on vouchers for their very existence. The schools are supposed to be rescuing the kids, but it is the kids who are rescuing the schools.
Some of the voucher schools are evidently more interested in promoting religion than the pursuit of learning, and creationism often rears its ugly head in them. It doesn't make much sense to fret about that, however, so long as the infamous Louisiana Science Education Act provides cover for Young-Earth heresy in the public schools too.
Jindal initially predicted millions in savings because the price of a voucher would be less than the cost of a public education. It turns out that vouchers are a more expensive option, costing Louisiana $40 million a year to prop up schools subject to little oversight.
We sure don't get much for our money, with voucher kids consistently underperforming peers who remained in the public schools. The just-released study shows that two-thirds of voucher kids in Louisiana last year earned a D or an F. None merited an A or a B, but then neither did the Jindal administration.
