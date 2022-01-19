State legislators are elected by residents to pass laws that take criminals off of their streets. In New Orleans, an understaffed police department works hard to catch and arrest those who break the laws.
And yet Jason Williams, the Orleans Parish district attorney who took an oath to uphold the laws of Louisiana, has said that he wants to “put the criminal legal system on a diet.”
By diet, Williams means ignoring his oath of office and using his discretion to benefit criminal defendants instead of victims and the public. Williams is New Orleans’ criminal prosecutor, not its dietitian.
Williams has released hundreds of alleged lawbreakers, who can then go out and break more laws. It’s an endless, ill-thought-out process changing the city’s culture, reputation, and future.
In 2021, the New Orleans Police Department arrested 2,048 people for violent felonies. Williams refused or dismissed 1,223 violent felony cases during that same period, nearly 300 more than previous district attorney Leon Cannizzaro rejected when faced with a similar arrest total two years earlier.
How demoralizing for NOPD officers to watch their work dismissed by Williams, who thinks he’s judge and jury.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a lenient criminal justice system and laws decriminalizing low-level crimes have hampered the NOPD’s ability to deal with the crime spike.
“We can make all of the arrests we want but until the back portion of this criminal justice system does its part in ensuring accountability and ensuring consequences to their actions, we’re going to continue to spin our wheels,” he said recently. “We’ll continue to make the arrests but it doesn’t mean a thing if there are no consequences to their actions.”
There’s more.
In his first annual report, Williams proudly announced “he delivered” by securing the release of 86 prisoners, including 49 sentenced to life without parole. He’s also come under fire for not warning victims and survivors in the cases at hand. Dorothy Tardy, mother of a slain NOPD officer, had to personally call her son’s widow and Ferguson, because neither she nor they were notified by the DA’s office the shocking news that Williams had released a man connected to her son’s murder.
The problem with claiming that the solution to crime is to empty jails and refuse cases is that it doesn’t account for what happens next.
Here’s what happened next during Williams’ first year.
New Orleans saw 218 murders, the highest in 17 years; it was the first time since 2007 the city recorded more than 200 murders. Nonfatal shootings were up 9%, and carjackings up 21%.
Experts note that shootings, both deadly and nonfatal, often lead to more shootings, especially if left unsolved. If murders are up and prosecutions reduced, you would expect more murders. That’s exactly what’s happened.
And now, the most progressive City Council ever just elected a former felony convict, Oliver Thomas, chair of its criminal justice committee.
Council President Helena Moreno called a special City Council meeting on crime, to be held Monday.
Did she just wake up? Moreno was on the council the last four years, two as president, and also endorsed Williams when he ran for DA.
There are all kinds of reasons why crime is rising, but a key factor is surely that if you don’t prosecute crimes, you’ll get more criminals.
Jason Williams has brought a new meaning to the title he holds. DA might as well stand for Defense Attorney.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.