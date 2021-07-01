A global pandemic. Civil unrest. Multiple hurricanes. Winter storms.
This past year gave Louisiana schools every opportunity to throw in the towel. They didn’t.
Educators, parents and community members understood the importance of their obligation. We had to succeed for our children, our families, and our state. Our kids needed to be safe, they needed to be loved and they needed to learn. Louisiana did not waver in the moment.
We adopted uniform safety procedures. Those mitigation efforts were burdensome, they were inconvenient, and — most importantly — they worked. Quarantining was a bother. The loss of normal was a nuisance. When the school year ended, more than 70% of Louisiana students were benefiting from daily, in-person instruction. This was happening while parts of the country were just bringing children back to the classroom. Medical experts testified that Louisiana’s schools were among the safest environments for children.
In March, the American Enterprise Institute rated Louisiana’s school reopening plan as the 8th most aggressive in the country. We also had the 5th greatest percentage of kids in daily face-to-face instruction. For our youngest learners, 99% of Louisiana’s early childhood centers are open — up from just 27% last spring. Even our summer is robust, with nearly 200,000 students participating in enriching programs.
Louisiana has long struggled to achieve educational outcomes our kids deserve. While student-friendly policies have been adopted in recent years, results still lag. In fact, key outcomes like fall reading performance for elementary students and ACT scores for high school students have consistently decreased over the last three years. These concerns highlighted the need to provide the highest level of instruction possible through an already difficult year.
We do have needs in Louisiana. We need investments in early childhood education, as only 40% of students enter kindergarten with basic skills. We need dependable internet service, as 25% of Louisiana families don’t have access. We need mentors for kids, as too many kids lack after-school role models. We need to reshape the high school experience, as too few of our students graduate ready for career, college or service. We need more teachers, as it’s the profession that creates all others.
We also know what we have: We have passion. We have potential. We have purpose.
We worked together for kids over the last year. Every child deserves the opportunity to enter kindergarten ready to learn. Every child should be able to read. Every graduate must be ready for the next season of their life. Every student needs a trained, supported, well-paid, high-quality teacher. Every parent deserves a choice for a school that fits the needs of their family.
We should do these things because they must be done. We can do these things because they must be done. We will do these things because they must be done.
I believe in us.
Cade Brumley is Louisiana's superintendent of education.