Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

What’s Gonna Happen??!!
That’s the question on every Who-Dat’s mind as we dive deeper into this year’s Saints football season without our superstar QB Drew Brees. Here’s your chance to predict the future!! Lots of highs? Lots of lows? Flood of emotion? Dry Spell? Unexpected heatwave? It’s all up to you…
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Wednesday October 2nd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS MONDAY, September 30th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck my fellow Who Dats!!
~ Walt