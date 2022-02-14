There are lots of good reasons to visit New Orleans. But as Secretary of Labor, I felt a special pull to this beautiful city, where I got to see firsthand this week what Resilience Force is doing with local leaders to support workers who, for decades, have been left behind in critical recovery efforts. This work is so important, and couldn’t come at a better time, as the climate crisis continues to threaten our communities and our nation is fighting through a once-in-a-century pandemic.
Resilience Corps is training underemployed and laid-off people from the leisure and hospitality industry in community health outreach, preparing them to take on new roles that are critical to the region’s recovery.
When I saw the work being done here in New Orleans, it made me proud. Proud of the workers who have led disaster recovery efforts here and around the nation with little pay, recognition or thanks. Proud of organizations like Resilience Force, which has committed to establishing the first Resilience Workforce Development Center in New Orleans. Proud of elected officials like Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Gov. John Bel Edwards and others, who have put incredible effort into creating a new, effective model for bolstering recovery efforts. And proud to serve in the Biden-Harris Administration, which has made historic investments in our nation’s workforce and resilience, and is focused on ensuring they lead to good, high-quality jobs with family-sustaining wages and workplace protections.
The Labor Department stands with New Orleans in these efforts, that is why I was so honored to be joined not only by Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su, a longtime champion for workers, but also regional staff from our Wage and Hour Division and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, who share my commitment to this work and to supporting local partnerships that empower workers.
This effort is not only crucial to our ability to respond to public health and natural disasters, but it also creates good jobs in communities around the country. Jobs with fair wages, safe conditions and more. And those are exactly the kinds of jobs workers want — and deserve.
Having gone through this pandemic for the past two years, workers in New Orleans and in each of the more than 60 communities I have visited as Labor Secretary have been reassessing what they need out of a job, and they are demanding better.
The challenges workers are facing is unprecedented, whether it's illness or death in their family, new levels of stress on the job, school closures, lack of access to child care or elevated mental health and substance use challenges.
These realities have forced workers to reassess what they need in a job.
Patterns of work are changing across America, and we have to offer support to workers grappling with those changes.
Many older workers are retiring.
More people go into business for themselves.
For many working families, the challenge is child and other forms of caregiving, and the impact falls overwhelmingly on women.
People are leaving jobs at higher rates primarily in industries with the lowest wages, the highest exposure to COVID, and workforces that are disproportionately made up of women, people of color and immigrants.
These labor dynamics are also putting more workers in the driver’s seat. Workers are seeking better opportunities in ways we haven’t seen in decades.
That is exactly why the partnership between Resilience Force and New Orleans is so important. This strategy not only brings new workers in to take on these challenges, it also lifts industry standards for wages and other worker protections, and it creates a high-quality training program, allowing workers to develop their skills into even better jobs.
Workers are hungry for opportunity, and this partnership is proof that the best way to help your community and economy is to help the workers in it.
Our nation's future depends on the strength of our labor force. And our labor force is resilient. New Orleans has proved that beyond a shadow of a doubt — and it’s why I love coming here.
Martin Walsh is secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.