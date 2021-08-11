Republican legislators suffered a significant loss to Gov. John Bel Edwards on social issues in their recent session. In fact, they made a weak governor look strong.
Instead of living in fear of Edwards’ veto, Republicans proved they couldn’t muster up the two-thirds votes necessary to override any of Edwards’ 28 vetoes.
Demonstrating their inability to override the governor was an awful miscalculation right before the special session expected in February to redraw political districts for the Legislature, Congress, Public Service Commission, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and for the first time in decades, Supreme Court districts.
There’s a possible fall session to appropriate infrastructure spending if Congress acts; then, after reapportionment, is the regular session opening March 14, and potential veto override sessions for any of the above.
Veto sessions are automatically scheduled when a governor vetoes anything once legislators have gone home, unless a majority of legislators return ballots choosing not to return. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, maintains veto sessions should be the “norm” moving forward. Maybe his recent committee reshuffling will improve his vote counting.
Returning to the same fights over social issues during the next regular session is not smart politics for Republican leadership. Instead, they should begin negotiating with Edwards for support to get Louisiana off the bottom of lists dealing with economic recovery and business growth. Show the governor there’s good reason to work together before he uses vetoes and minority-rule Democrats to try and cut Republican seats.
Louisiana prospers when elected officials anticipate the future and solve problems. Studying prosperous states would explain what could be if we made the changes necessary to achieve similar results.
Fighting for the economics of many rather than the social status of a few is a much stronger position. Whatever bill Edwards vetoes must win some Democrats to override, or Republicans will lose again. Democrats stood solid with Edwards on social issues even if it meant reversing their original votes.
The June 2021 jobs report showed better growth than May and exceeded experts' expectations. The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.9%, high but lower than the pandemic high of 14.8% in April 2020.
To identify the states where unemployment rates are bouncing back the most, WalletHub.com compared them based on five key metrics analyzing unemployment rate statistics from June 2021 to key dates in 2019 and 2020.
Louisiana wound up 43rd among the states with 6.9% unemployment, a whole percentage point higher than the national average. That’s even though the U.S. economy gained 850,000 jobs primarily in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, professional and business services, and retail trade,
Below Louisiana (Democratic governor), bouncing back the least are New Jersey (D), California (D), New York (D), New Mexico (D), Connecticut (D), Nevada (D), and Hawaii (D) at the bottom. Those unemployment rates ranged from 7.3% to 7.9%. The easiest commonality to spot among weak economies is that Democrat governors lead them all.
The top five states where employment is bouncing back the most: Nebraska (R), Utah (R), Idaho (R), South Dakota (R), and Alabama (R). Their unemployment rates ranged from 2.5% to 3.3%, dramatically below Louisiana. Republican governors lead them all. Maybe they ended the extra federal unemployment benefits much sooner than Louisiana and people actually went back to work?
Louisiana’s legislators could learn something from those successful Republican governors. Find out what they are doing to rev up their economies so much faster and get their unemployment rates so much lower. Then talk to Edwards about it.
Learning what successful states are doing better than Louisiana would be helpful to get more people working. Republican legislators and Edwards ought to work together to attract businesses that need the skills of Louisiana’s oil and gas workers. Otherwise, we not only lose their skills and work ethic when they leave, but we also lose their children, diminishing Louisiana’s work ethic and available workforce of tomorrow.
Only 1.926 million people are working in Louisiana, with 143,300 drawing unemployment, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s low employment for nonfarm payroll jobs and high numbers of people drawing benefits, especially as many businesses desperately seek help.
Hopefully, Louisiana’s Republican leadership learned something this year about the power of minority rule. Minorityism is a neologism for a political structure or process in which a minority segment of a population has a certain degree of primacy in that entity’s decision-making.
Y’all better have a new plan before the spring.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.