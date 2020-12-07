The headlines are all too commonplace. On a recent day, there were shootings in multiple neighborhoods: Desire, Central City and Pines Village. This is typical for New Orleans as no area of the city is exempt from violent crime.
After a very safe 2019 with a historically low murder rate, this year has been much more violent for city residents. The upward trend in crime could not have come at a worse time for the people of New Orleans. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially devastating for the major sectors of our economy, especially tourism and hospitality.
While the number of tourists visiting New Orleans has sharply declined, the number of criminals roaming the streets has increased significantly. According to Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, homicides in New Orleans have increased by 60% over last year. However, it is not just the murder rate that is increasing. Overall, shootings have risen by 62% and carjacking incidents have skyrocketed by 118%.
This massive surge in violence will only make the city’s economic woes more severe and will encourage businesses and productive citizens to leave New Orleans. Fighting this issue should be a top priority for every city official.
The plague of violent crime has beset New Orleans for decades and the answers are complex and multifaceted. Broken families and inferior public schools are certainly part of the problem, along with the poor economy and the understaffed New Orleans Police Department.
This year, leaders in many of the nation’s largest cities are dealing with similar problems. With the pandemic, many schools are closed, and millions of Americans are unemployed, a lethal combination which undoubtedly leads to higher crime rates.
Due to budget problems, cities are having difficulty fully staffing police departments, leading to shortages. In New Orleans, the police department (NOPD) has been understaffed for years and is currently about 450 officers short of the optimum level of manpower.
The good news is that despite these shortages and the increasing crime rates, the citizens of New Orleans have a relatively positive view of the NOPD. In the latest New Orleans Crime Coalition survey, 57% of residents said they were “satisfied” and 81% felt safe living in their neighborhood.
Eventually, this positive rating will change if the crime rate is not reduced. According to LSU criminologist Peter Scharf, with the current murder rate, New Orleans ranks about “3 or 4 in the country.” He said the real question is “how did we go from 119 murders last year, projected to somewhere between 190 and 200 murders this year, that’s back to 2011?”
In that year, Mitch Landrieu was in the early stages of his first term and police recruitment classes had been stopped due to budgetary reasons. It led to a decrease in NOPD manpower levels that has negatively impacted the city ever since.
Fortunately, the current NOPD superintendent, Shaun Ferguson, is taking proactive action and has created a new Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT), which will partner with the State Police and FBI to tackle this problem. Scharf hopes this new team “will work” because the alternative is unacceptable.
Effective action is needed from not only the NOPD, but also the entire criminal justice system. One major player will be the new district attorney, who will have to address funding problems exacerbated by the pandemic, along with the usual challenges dealing with violent crime in a city with a high unemployment rate and myriad other issues.
In the 2020 election, New Orleans voters made a positive contribution in the fight against violent crime by rejecting five of the seven candidates running on a slate promoting a “Flip the Bench” message. These candidates were former public defenders and were funded by a group called PAC for Justice, along with several other progressive organizations.
Their agenda included eliminating or reducing the use of the bail system, removing discretion from judges to hold defendants pre-trial and ending any fees or fines paid by defendants who plead guilty or are convicted for their crimes.
Despite a huge advantage in campaign funding, the losing candidates only averaged 37% of the vote. Fortunately, the voters of New Orleans spurned the extreme reforms pushed by the “Flip the Bench” candidates. If enacted, these measures would not have held offenders accountable for their actions.
In this year's elections, New Orleans voters showed a commitment to sensible reform, but not drastic measures. With such decisive results, New Orleans voters have sent a clear message to political leaders and future candidates. While voters want a justice system that is fair and constructive, they will not embrace an agenda that lacks accountability.