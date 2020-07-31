Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans Saint Cam Jordan and Christine O'Brien, executive director of UnitedHealthcare of Louisiana hold a press conference before handing out laptops to Pathways program students at A.L. Davis Playground in New Orleans, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Cam Jordan and UnitedHealthcare donated $25,000 to purchase 70 laptops and electronics to give to Pathways youth.