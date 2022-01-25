We knew this day would come, but that doesn’t make it any easier.
After 15 seasons with our beloved New Orleans Saints, head coach Sean Payton is leaving. After building one of the NFL’s best coach-quarterback duos with Drew Brees, Payton was without his high-quality partner this past fall. It was a challenging season without Drew.
Hurricane Katrina damaged so much in New Orleans and the region in 2005, including our spirit. Payton arrived a short few months later. The team took a risk on him as a first-time head coach. He was taking a chance on us. As he recalled at Tuesday afternoon’s news conference, he was driving in as so many people were leaving.
Only weeks later, he took a chance on Brees, a young quarterback from the San Diego Chargers who was battling back from a devastating injury. History and legacy was in the works.
Payton is one of the few professional football coaches to spend at least 15 seasons with the same team. It would’ve been easy for him to walk away, to seek joy with another team — and even more money — a number of times. He stayed.
Who knows what’s next for Payton? He said he has no idea what he’ll be doing. He said he hasn’t talked to anyone about a television job. He said he doesn’t see coaching this year. A talented coach, a strategic play caller and a smart sports professional, he’ll have lots of options. We don’t want to see him in Dallas.
This isn’t goodbye. It’s see you later.
Payton said he’s moving, but keeping a place in New Orleans. That means he’ll be around. When he takes on another challenge, he’ll do his job and come home.
We’re glad Payton came. We’re glad he stayed. We’re glad he’s staying.
Payton’s love for New Orleans grew from the time he drove in. It was clear during his Tuesday farewell announcement that he loves this place and its people. We love him too.