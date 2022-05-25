Bad behavior has consequences. Getting caught and arrested by law enforcement is just one possible consequence.
Elected politicians protecting the reputations of people who have been arrested, but not yet convicted of a crime, is not the government's responsibility, nor should it be.
Individuals who act like non-law abiding criminals deserve to reap what they sow by the media dutifully exposing their alleged transgression(s).
House Bill 729 presently before the Louisiana Legislature has been authored and sponsored by New Orleans state Rep. Royce Duplessis, a Democratic criminal defense lawyer.
He and the other 22 co-authors of HB729 have seemingly forgotten that they were elected to represent all of the people within their districts. This proposed criminal justice-related measure has the potential to effectively hide from the public the identity of criminal and civil disobedients, some of whom may also likely become future clients of some of the Democratic authors of this bill, who, not surprisingly, are attorneys.
Publishing the mug shots of citizens who choose to be naughty by breaking laws and getting caught, and then arrested, allows some law-abiding citizens to possibly offer evidence to law enforcement officers of arrestees' other wrongdoings.
Releasing mug shots benefits the public at large, and for those deserving of being shamed, it can possibly embarrass the offenders into making better future choices when it comes to their behavior in public.
Law-abiding citizens deserve to know the identities of civil disobedients ASAP. Those who choose to act uncivilized and get caught don't deserve the government's intentional suppression of their identities. The timely publication of mug shots will better ensure that the public is, at the very least, made aware of those who make bad choices. Publicly shaming bad behavior can be a deterrent to future bad behavior.
VICTOR BUCCOLA
retired
Destrehan