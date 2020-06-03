There is an inaccurate narrative that black people's vulnerability to COVID-19 is somehow their fault. This misguided narrative echoes throughout our communities. For hundreds of years, the lives of black and brown people in our state have been undermined. Why would this time be any different?
Somehow the spotlight is on the health disparities of black citizens, cloaked under the narrative that “it’s their fault.” These disparities are deeply tied to wealth and inequity, a historical arc that is a result of racial injustices embedded in Louisiana’s history.
The disparities in coronavirus’ mortality rate related to “underlying medical conditions” lack context about why those conditions are prevalent in black communities. There’s a connection between racism and social determinants of health. We need to pull back the layers and examine treatment received by black people from health care systems; their likelihood to be insured; their likelihood to live in food deserts; and how the stress of racism makes black people more susceptible to chronic illnesses. We also need to examine their toxic environments.
There are disproportionate deaths in African-American communities inherently linked to historic environmental injustice. Industry pollution has historically been permitted to function in African-American communities. Asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes are aggravated or caused by pollution. These are some of the many preexisting conditions of COVID-19 that have contributed to deaths across the globe. For example, if you look 30 miles west of New Orleans and visit the black communities in “Cancer Alley,” renamed by fenceline communities as "Death Alley," you can see pollutants of chemical, plastic and aluminum plants have resulted in some of the highest cancer rates in the world. These same communities have seen some of the highest morbidity rates due to COVID-19.
With 79 deaths so far, St. John the Baptist Parish has one of the highest death rates per capita of any county in the United States. St. James Parish, just upriver from St. John, has the fourth-highest rate in the country, with 25 deaths. These parishes have some of the highest rates of air pollution in the country. Black people are dying in these parishes, yet we keep hearing the same flat narrative that black people are killing themselves via poor eating habits or otherwise neglectful care of their overall health, when in fact it’s the environment delivering a death sentence to our vulnerable populations within a context of further inequity in how they receive treatment.
Residents of Death Alley suspect that air pollution is playing a significant role in the high coronavirus death rates in their communities. They have found few answers and gotten little response from government officials. Ongoing decisions giving leeway to harmful industrial practices and irresponsible land use continue to perpetuate vulnerability in our black communities. We must hold our policy and decision-makers accountable by ensuring that the work of the recently formed Health Equity Task Force is expansive, and boldly looks into how the poisoning of air and water in close proximity to black communities is related to extraordinary disparities that have made national news.
The tremendous loss of life taking place in black communities across our state is not the fault of the very people that society has overlooked. We need to reclaim and repurpose the narrative around health, environment, and black populations, and to develop a way forward that elevates the experience and wisdom of local leaders in black communities and manifests in investments that are informed by deeply equitable public health frameworks. Anything short of this will mean that we’ve missed the lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic, and communities will be left weaker, not stronger, for the next challenge ahead.
Flozell Daniels Jr. is president and CEO of Foundation for Louisiana.