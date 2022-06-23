America’s energy producers are engaged in difficult, costly, technically and politically challenging work that cannot be undertaken without large-scale capital investments.
When investors become uneasy about the political and legal circumstances affecting their potential investments in energy ventures, they pause to consider whether or not to invest at all. Without investors ready to fund them, oil and gas exploration and production projects that might otherwise have brought forth the plentiful domestic petroleum resources needed to fuel our economy will die on the vine.
During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden promised to end the oil and gas industry. Now, this might have been just another foolish lie, a throwaway blandishment tossed to his environmentalist constituents and soon to be forgotten, but no.
Beginning with his first official acts — shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline and canceling leases in Alaska — Biden began making good on his absurd campaign promise to end the American oil and gas industry, canceling more leases and lease sales and unleashing every government agency to maximize roadblocks to petroleum production, refining and marketing.
Biden’s war on oil has continued apace and has only gotten worse. His administration is filled with fantasists, who believe we can live without fossil fuels, and fabulists, who consistently lie about energy issues.
John Kerry, who is a little of both, said last week that we don’t need more domestic petroleum production. These dreamers and liars present the oil industry and its investors with a vexing problem: If the administration hates the fossil energy upon which the nation depends, if political powers cooperate and combine with outside environmental groups engaged in constant litigation to impede, impair or block every significant fossil energy project, how can investors have confidence in committing precious cash to an energy investment? The answer is obvious.
Equally obvious is the administration’s lack of concern for or understanding of the domestic petroleum industry. At the same time Biden’s policies were closing doors to domestic producers and driving up the price of fuel, Biden opened the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — designed for real, not political, emergencies — to withdraw about 1 million barrels per day, a drop in the bucket in a world where demand is nearly 100 million barrels per day. Concerned that his policies were causing political damage because of high fuel prices, Biden went hat in hand to Venezuela’s dictator, to the Saudis, to anyone and everyone except American producers for help increasing supply.
Apparently as a last resort, administration officials, stung by the rapid, politically damaging rise in fuel prices, reached out to oil and gas companies asking, “Can’t you please turn on the tap?” They seem to think producers stand ready at a moment’s notice, like some widget manufacturer, to crank up production, but oil and gas development projects require massive capital investment, years of planning and preparation and government permits, and cannot be brought online by government order, political cajoling or obsequious begging.
The administration’s importuning reached a high pitch with an insulting letter to oil and gas refiners demanding that they do their patriotic duty (!) and increase fuel supplies. In a country where no new oil refinery has been built in more than 50 years because of environmental regulation and litigation, this astonishing demand was met by the American Petroleum Institute’s thoughtful and productive response suggesting measures the administration should undertake to create a healthier regulatory environment that will encourage investor confidence. Will the administration listen?
Biden's erroneous policy prescriptions as one of 100 senators were bad, but his errors as president have been catastrophic. Maybe he’d like to change that, and he should.
Through their diligent and destructive efforts, the Bidenistas have succeeded in impairing the industry that brings forth the life blood of the American economy, creating tight supplies, driving up the cost of fuel and exacerbating supply chains already under strain from COVID lockdown policies. You don’t have to speculate about the effect of these government actions retarding domestic petroleum production: Just go and fill up your gas tank.
C. Paul Hilliard, who founded Badger Oil Corp. in Lafayette in 1959, was chairman of the Independent Petroleum Association of America from 1989 to 1991.