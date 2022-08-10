We see it almost every day — another tragic story of violence in the city we call home. And before we have time to grieve, to work through our emotions, and to care for each other, we are blamed. Almost instantly, adults tell us that young people are the problem and that today’s youth are inherently flawed or somehow different from previous generations.
But from the civil rights movement to Standing Rock to Black Lives Matter, young people have been at the forefront of making change in this country. It’s been young people, passionate about their communities and brave enough to believe a brighter future is possible, who have led the way toward a more just society for all.
In 1961, nine young people from different races and backgrounds boarded a bus here in New Orleans headed to Jackson, Mississippi, in an attempt to challenge Jim Crow. Those nine brave souls, most of them not even 20 years old yet, risked their lives by boarding that bus bound for Mississippi, a state notorious for its bloody history of racial violence.
We, too, are desperate for change. Our very survival depends on our ability to forge a new future where we are not the ones to blame, but the ones who are called on to create something greater.
But we can’t make change alone. Our predecessors acted in an effort to move the entire nation. They needed elected officials and everyday people of all races and ages to join their efforts.
We admire and appreciate the work that young people of generations past have done before us, and we hope to build on and continue their legacy.
And so today we — the young people who walked out of Benjamin Franklin High School to protest anti-trans legislation and who joined Black Lives Matter protests in the middle of a worldwide pandemic — are asking that you stop with the misplaced blame and join us. Already, people of all ages from different backgrounds helped us craft the city’s first-ever Youth Master Plan.
The Youth Master Plan is a 10-year comprehensive roadmap for creating and sustaining a positive, youth-development focused, results-oriented New Orleans that works for all of our young people. The plan — which is facilitated by the New Orleans Children and Youth Planning Board, the New Orleans Youth Alliance, and the Mayor's Office of Youth and Families with co-direction and co-authorship by New Orleans youth like us — advances solutions that are proven to work, while supporting, engaging and centering youth from a place of partnership, respect and power-sharing.
We have a way forward, but we need your help. Join us as we improve outcomes for other young New Orleanians ... just like the youth activists before us fought for.
Maya Garner is a senior at Morris Jeff Community School in New Orleans and a Youth Advisory Board member. Mitchell Devon is a social work student at Southeastern Louisiana University and a Youth Advisory Board member.