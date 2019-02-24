Walt Handelsman: Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Carnival time!
We had 226 entries in this week’s Mardi Gras caption contest. From a shout-out to the classic Rocky and Bullwinkle TV show, to tweeting birds, to lots and lots of strangely hilarious places in between.
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
Here are your winner and finalists. Throw them something, Mister!!!
WINNER:
Bryan Reuter, Metairie (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Kent Riddle, Denham Springs: "Well, it's another year Rocky hasn't got a clue which float Bullwinkle’s on!"
Marie H. Minton, Morgan City: “Definitely worth retweeting!”
Sherry DeRoche, Mandeville: “True Mardi Gras stamina. Squirrelled out of his mind, but still hanging on.”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “Even a blind squirrel catches a bead once in a while.”
Angela H. Angelloz, Baton Rouge: “You think he’s lit now? Wait till he starts gnawing on an Entergy transformer!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “It's not the beer. He got hit by a Zulu coconut.”
Cody Juneau, Belle Chasse: "Sometimes You Feel Like A Nut...Sometimes You Don't."
Karen Riggleman, Metairie: “By tomorrow, he won't remember where he buried his nuts.”
Rich Wolf, Westminster, Maryland: "If you think that's bad, you should see the woodchuck."
Mary Thompson, Baton Rouge: “That Larry! Last year he dressed up as a pigeon!”
Floyd Laurent, Slidell: "That's one helluva balancing act! Must be a local!”
Happy Mardi Gras, Everyone!--- Walt