Landing CJ McCollum from the Portland Blazers was a big move, for him, for coach Willie Green, for the Pelicans and for fans.
Without injured and rehabilitating franchise player Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have been trying hard but struggling to overcome an embarrassing 1-12 start. The trade that brought McCollum here is a big-time bet that the team can still claw its way into this year's playoffs.
The Pels have had more than their share of ups and downs. Watching stars like Anthony Davis, and before him, Chris Paul, leave for what they considered a better chance to win was painful. Listening to some Pels players' perfunctory comments upon joining the team made plain that New Orleans has not been one of the league's desirable destinations. And now our made-for-a-championship star player hasn't been seen on the Pelicans court — or any other NBA court — in quite some time, and Williamson doesn't seem to be playing so nice with his colleagues. Just a few days ago, McCollum said he hadn't even spoken to his new teammate.
"I haven't had conversations with him directly," McCollum said during an interview on TNT's All-Star Saturday night show. "I've spoken with some people close to him and look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do right now, but I'm gonna get to the bottom of it."
ESPN reported that Williamson has since reached out, but we would have hoped that the Pelicans star wouldn't wait to welcome any new teammate. And McCollum is no average teammate. The 30-year-old guard and 2013 first-round draft pick is a marquee player, and also a recognized leader who was chosen last year to be president of the National Basketball Players Association.
The Pelicans made a megadeal to show Williamson and the team, the NBA and Pels fans that they are serious about building a competitive team. McCollum came with Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell from the Trail Blazers in a trade for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomáš Satoranský, Didi Louzada and three future draft picks. In his first five games in a Pelicans uniform, McCollum had a 51.4 field-goal percentage and he averaged 28.4 points, 6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. That's NBA star quality performance.
We haven't seen Williamson since the Pelicans-Golden State Warriors game on May 4, 2021, when he scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and 7 assists. His field-goal percentage was 47.1.
Even with Williamson out of the picture, though, the team's reputation is changing. Green is connecting with his players, and fielding a fun, energetic squad on the court. Imagine a healthy team with McCollum, Williamson and Brandon Ingram running the court.
A few days ago, McCollum wrote an open letter to Portland expressing his appreciation for the community he called home for nine years.
Then came the part that was music to long-suffering Pels fans' ears: “I wanted to go to New Orleans. That’s the thing that really takes away the sting. Just purely as a pure hooper, I’m so excited to get to go play with Zion and B.I. (Brandon Ingram) and (Jonas) Valančiūnas and all those young guys.”
Those are encouraging words, coming from a player of McCollum's stature.
We’re glad he's in New Orleans. And we're even happier that he's glad, too.