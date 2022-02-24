New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) is congratulated by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) after sinking a three pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of the game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The Pelicans beat the Raptors 120-90(Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)