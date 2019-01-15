President Donald J. Trump made his way to New Orleans on Monday and was greeted with protests organized by several groups, including the hard-left New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice. The group describes itself as "a workers’ rights and racial justice response to the man-made disaster called Hurricane Katrina." To say the group prefers socialism over capitalism would be the mother of all understatements.

The protests featured a statue of a Napoleon-like figure resembling Trump sitting on top of a nuclear bomb. It was titled “Fat Man and Little Boy.” There was also a guillotine adorned with a sign saying “Let them eat king cake” rolled alongside a papier-mâché "swamp thing" pushed by protesters whose fliers called for the elimination of borders and said, “Fu@# all borders” and “The swamp is a sanctuary. Let refugees in.” Another sign read: "Impeach dat.”

The message that the no-borders crowd was selling was a very different one than what Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry pitched to the president recently.

Landry, among others, met with Trump at the White House last week over the topic of border security. Landry supports the president’s push for stronger border security and the commander-in-chief’s willingness to shut down the government to get his way.

"I don't care if you have drones or motion detectors or any other security. If you don't have a front door, the criminals are going to come into your house," Landry told the president.

Cedric Richmond guest column: Here's how shutdown, Trump policies are hurting Louisiana Today marks the 26th day of President Donald Trump’s shutdown, and I find myself intrigued by his visit to New Orleans. While my colleagues an…

Landry agrees with Trump that our nation is facing a border crisis that needs addressing now, not later.

"We have seen what happens when we allow criminals to come into our country illegally," Landry told Trump, pointing to the 2016 death of St. John Fire Chief Spencer Chauvin when a bus driver living in the United States illegally crashed his vehicle and killed Chauvin and Jermaine Starr.

"Spencer Chauvin's wife, Jennifer, and his two children, Jude and Jade, will never be reunited with their husband and father here on this earth,” said Landry.

Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, also supports Trump’s call for building a wall on our nation’s southern border. Cassidy recently floated the idea of using drug money seized from cartels to pay for the wall. Cassidy claims the feds confiscate approximately $5 billion each year in drug money from cartel members.

Trump has asked Congress for $5 billion to build a wall, but Democrats refuse to allocate the money, hence the standoff and partial government shutdown.

Cassidy said it wouldn’t be the Mexican government or the Mexican people who pay for a wall, but “it’ll be the Mexican cartels, and that is poetic justice." Cassidy also hopes his proposal would help bypass a potential lawsuit should Trump declare an emergency allowing him to use government funds without the consent of Congress for a wall.

Louisiana U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, also a Republican, has fully supported Trump’s willingness to partially shut down the government in a feud with Democrats over the issue of border security.

"Let me tell you what Trump’s sin is: For the first time in 20 years, he's enforcing America's immigration laws," Kennedy said.“For 15, 20 years we’ve had a bipartisan refusal up here by both big-government Republicans and Ritz-Carlton Democrats to refuse to enforce America's immigration laws, and Trump said, ‘Well, by God, I'm going to enforce the law,’ and all of a sudden, you know, he's Satan, and I just think the American people see through it.”

Kennedy attended the same White House meeting as Landry last week, and the senator was also on hand to greet the president when he landed in New Orleans on Monday.

"One way to stop illegal immigration is a border wall," Kennedy said. "We know that because we have one in San Diego, and Yuma, and El Paso, and on the West Bank in Israel, and in Hungary and in Saudi Arabia and in Bulgaria, and I could keep going. Border barriers work. Duh.”

The only Democrat in Louisiana’s Congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of New Orleans, does not support’s Trump’s stand on border security. Richmond described Trump’s wall as something “that does absolutely nothing to keep Americans safer.”

Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com. Twitter: @FaganShow.