My first reaction to the decision was anger, because the overturning of Roe is just such a devastating loss of reproductive rights for women. Access to reproductive care is why I chose a career as an OB-GYN. This was my calling, and it felt like a direct impact on my ability to take care of the women in my community.
A few things worry me the most. One, I’m really concerned that there is so much confusion and lack of clarity in the new law that patients will delay presenting for care in places like the emergency room because of fear of retaliation, stigma, or going to jail. Already we have women calling the clinic in a panic because they think they won’t be able to get contraception or other prescribed medications. I’m also concerned about my colleagues. We already practice in a very complex environment, and I think physicians are going to burn out due to concerns about the legal implications of providing standard medical treatment. I worry that physicians are going to leave the state to practice where they feel they can give patients the full spectrum of care that we have been trained to provide.
For example, if a patient presents with a miscarriage — what's called a “spontaneous abortion” in medical terms — because the law is vague, a physician may worry about providing the necessary care, which often means emptying the uterus. We have seen a major pharmacy chain deny access for the standard medication to treat miscarriage. A delay or denial of treatment increases the risk of complications like hemorrhage, infection, and sterility, and creates a catastrophic medical situation that, before the new laws, would have been managed in a very controlled manner. This puts women at risk of poor health outcomes and even death.
I think if there’s an opportunity to provide some clarification on how physicians are actually supposed to follow the law, that could decrease the anxiety around taking care of patients in these scenarios. The second piece is educating patients in a way that develops trust in providers within the community and encourages receiving care. That also means providing access to contraception and family planning counseling.
It’s unfortunate that we live in a state where the maternal mortality statistics are so terrible. If we can’t get behind anything else, let’s figure out how to stop mothers from dying during pregnancy.
As we come together as a community of medical providers and others who understand the law, let’s figure out how to support women and make access to health care easier for patients. I hope that this opens some dialogue on how we can improve care for those who need us most.
— Stacey L. Holman, MD, OB-GYN, New Orleans, as told to Stephanie Grace.