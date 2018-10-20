I wrote my Wednesday column last week on the vulgar chant coming mostly from the student section during the LSU-Georgia game on Oct. 13. The chant taunts the other team to perform oral sex on the LSU tiger mascot. I called on those in the LSU student section to grow up and stop the chant. Based on response I've received, It appears I've poked a hornet's nest.

"It’s disgusting, disrespectful and downright classless," wrote Allison Lofton. "How do you send your teenage daughter to a school with this student body? So embarrassing," wrote David Brennan, a 2007 alum. "I refuse to stop emailing people in positions of power at the school. My son is a freshman, and I assure you there are plenty of students who are embarrassed by the chant," wrote Lisa Reed. "I refuse to attend any games with my parents or children because of the chant I hear at the games. I've resorted to watching games from my home to avoid embarrassing awkward moments after the chant," wrote Annie Perret.

Mostly I heard from women who agreed the chant is unsettling. I also heard from several longtime LSU fans, including legendary former LSU coach Dale Brown. "Great article, Dan and 100 percent correct," he wrote.

"My late husband and I have four season tickets, which we have had since the 1960s. I am sick of hearing the vulgar shouts coming from the stands. My granddaughter agrees," wrote Helen Roberts.

"I graduated over 50-plus years ago, and the worst thing I can remember is us chanting 'Go to Hell Ole Miss.' That's a far cry from today," wrote Jim Fonte.

"My father graduated from LSU in 1934, I received two degrees from LSU and our four children all graduated from LSU. I’ve attended games faithfully for over 50 years, and the behavior of our student section is unlike anything I have ever witnessed. It is an embarrassment to LSU and its team and its alumni and fans. Indeed, it is an embarrassment to our state," wrote attorney Paul David.

Some thought I should have never addressed the subject.

"My advice is, accept the fact that students at the game do indeed need to grow up — because all kids ages 18 to 22 need to mature. They are not going to mature as a group through finger-wagging and pearl-clutching," wrote John D. Fitzmorris, a professor of history at the University of New Orleans.

"Tell college kids they cannot do something. Tell them they need to 'grow up'. Tell them their language is '... vile, vulgar and crude' and then sit back and watch what happens next. Ignore it, and I bet it goes away," wrote Jeremy Burns.

Some of the feedback offered potential solutions.

"I almost wish the refs would give LSU a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. Maybe Coach O should say more than that he doesn’t like the words. He needs to let them know how it reflects on our university," wrote Joy Hammatt.

"I hope university officials take steps to prevent future such embarrassments via news releases, in-stadium announcements, and — if necessary — conspicuous ejection of offenders," wrote Don Gilbert.

"Simple fix — patrol it (via video, student security, whatever). Any student caught saying it, expel them — they're too trashy and stupid to be associated with our university," wrote Jeremy La Borde.

And, as I predicted in my previous column, some responders found a way to tie it all in with President Donald Trump.

"I'm wondering where your column is chastising the leader of the free world for his language. I looked through the archive of your columns but must have missed it. Maybe you just have accepted that Donald will be Donald. But don't worry, I don't think you are a prude or a 'fuddy-duddy', just a HYPOCRITE," wrote Mark Balkin.

"Words matter, Dan. They matter at a football game, and they matter coming from sources of information, and they matter coming from the president. If you've got no problem with the vulgar liars you support politically, then you have no cause to call out students. Otherwise, you are what you are — an utterly bankrupt hypocrite," wrote Paul Spillman.

I knew when I wrote last week's column some would try to disqualify me from criticizing the LSU chant for its vulgarity since I'm a Trump supporter. Trump's line about grabbing women by their private parts while being taped without his knowledge is inexcusable and disgusting. But other than that, most of what Trump has done is insult his political opponents. Trump supporters should not be robbed of their ability to speak out against vulgarity like that displayed by LSU students simply because the president they support is an unconventional fighter.

Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DanFaganShow.