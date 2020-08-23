Who's gonna write the hottest punchline in Walt Handelsman's newest Cartoon Caption Contest?!

Scorching Hot!
This summer, as usual, has been really hot -- but it’s not even close to the scorching political heatwave headed our way!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
There’s no limit on the amount of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, August 31st in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, August 27th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt