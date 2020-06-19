Defunding or significantly decreasing police budgets would likely lead to a significant spike in violent crime. Following the horrific murder of George Floyd, it is vital that policy makers understand and use reliable data, research and facts centered around policing, law enforcement and crime to guide decisions. Best practices in effective policing learned over several decades should be re-emphasized and institutionalized.
There are significant bodies of data highlighted by Harvard Economist Roland Fryer, and supported by researchers at the University of Maryland and Michigan State University, demonstrating that when police activity is curtailed, crime goes up. For over 20 years, one of the best practices of effective policing has been the implementation of community policing. Officers partnering with the community, building relationships, and being present have a successful track record. Reducing police personnel would lead to a reduction in community policing, a reduction in tips by citizens of criminal activity, and a concomitant spike in violent crime.
This paper has regularly reported on unacceptably slow police response times. There have been public demands for the New Orleans Police Department to improve response times as victims waited in anger and fear for an understaffed police force to appear and help. Further demonstrating the community’s need for police help, NOPD currently responds to an astonishing 30,000-plus service calls per month, the vast majority requiring first responders. The city’s freeze of the NOPD budget in 2010-2011 and the bureaucratic dithering in subsequent years to rebuild the force resulted in a 30% reduction in manpower. Despite multi-racial community demands to increase manpower, NOPD is still down approximately 225 officers from 2010. And good policing requires extensive and continuous training, robust recruiting and testing, state of the art technology and large fleets of vehicles, equipment and infrastructure, which all require significant funding.
As the healing begins from the wounds opened by the George Floyd murder, where do we go from here? A goal is clearly to root out unacceptable and repugnant racist actions by select law enforcement officials, while simultaneously providing robust protection of the public from the criminal element. There are multiple areas of improvement which can be thoughtfully addressed, enhanced, and implemented. The NOPD launched the EPIC (Ethical Policing is Courageous) program in 2016. EPIC is a peer intervention program to prevent mistakes and misconduct by police officers; it educates, trains, empowers, and supports officers on the streets to play a meaningful role “policing” one another. NOPD should continue to take EPIC nationally as a best practice.
Psychological evaluation, testing and training of police officers can also be reimagined and enhanced. While the current evaluation process of NOPD recruits does contain a psychological component, it could be supplemented to weed out those with racist hostilities, and post-certification evaluations could be performed at regular intervals. New York’s longest serving police commissioner, Ray Kelly, has suggested that “a major educational institution, like John Hopkins, or some place like that devise a rigorous method of psychological testing for potential recruits.” As police officers are under tremendous stress and danger, we should also provide more ongoing evaluation, counseling, and mental health resources to our officers. And to assist police, social workers and co-responders could join police on calls for service connected to homelessness, mental health and addiction complaints.
NOPD judiciously embraces constitutional policing and use of force policies and continuums, a ban on choke holds, a requirement of de-escalation efforts, and insistence that all use of force criteria is rigorously adhered to and reported. Our continued progress to build a diverse force must be enhanced. We should double down on these smart approaches, and where there is evidence that an officer has abused his or her authority, police leadership must be given the authority to terminate.
There are still violent predators terrorizing innocent victims. We need to provide our honorable and courageous law enforcement officials and recruits comprehensive and ongoing testing and training to ensure excellence and professionalism, stringent disciplinary processes to warrant adherence to the law and department policies, and community policing to build trust. Now is the time to provide all necessary resources so that police fulfill their mission to “protect and serve”.
Gregory R. Rusovich has served on multiple boards dedicated to policing and criminal justice efforts.