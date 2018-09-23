Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!
Buy Now
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

Cajun Cookin’!

Everybody loves Cajun food, and from the looks of this cartoon it’s not just people who enjoy a nice, spicy meal.

So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky — just try to keep it clean.

The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, October 1 in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!

Some honorable mentions will also be listed.

Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.        

All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.

THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, September 27TH AT MIDNIGHT.

Good luck everyone!

Walt

Follow Walt Handelsman on Twitter, @walt_handelsman.

Tags

View comments