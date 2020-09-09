The highest turnout election in Louisiana is the presidential, by far.
”This election is going to turn on three things: COVID, the economy, and law & order," predicted Brad Blakeman, former George W. Bush assistant, on FoxNews.
New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette — are you satisfied with the progress of COVID-19, the economy, and law & order in your community?
It has been said that in the primary election, people vote for the person they most like or who is most like them, but if their candidate doesn't make the runoff, then they vote against the person they dislike the most.
Presidential primaries are over. On Nov. 3, or early voting, or whether you mail in your ballot, it’s the runoff for president. You are either voting for someone you like or against someone you don’t like because Louisiana didn’t have much sway in the primaries.
When you vote, if the candidates have an administrative or legislative record, make your decision based on the candidate’s previous actions in public office(s), not their campaign slogans or speeches.
Politicians don’t change their stripes. Campaign slogans and speeches are developed to satisfy what they think you want to hear as expressed in polls and focus groups. Performance in public office proved who they really were and will be going forward.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden both have records in public office. Joe Biden has 47 years, Donald Trump has four.
Since Republicans are encouraging people to vote in person and Democrats are supporting vote by mail, it may not be possible to know who wins the presidency election night.
Worse, suppose on election night Trump is believed to be re-elected because of early returns and days later because of the United States Postal Service — closed on a federal Election Day — Biden is announced as the winner.
Given how politically divided the United States is today, how could the country handle such a flip-flop? Surely lawsuits will follow, delaying further the official results.
The Constitution says the newly elected speaker of the House becomes president if the Electoral College cannot determine a winner by noon on Jan. 20. It is conceivable that the occupant of the White House could be 80-year-old Nancy Pelosi for some period of time.
If ever there was a new GOP, it was on display during its recent national convention. Republicans showed their diversity with everyday people speaking instead of former presidents and former presidential candidates like the Democratic convention.
A new Hill-HarrisX poll taken Aug 22-25 shows 24% of registered Black voters said they approve of the job Trump is doing. That is up 9 points from their survey Aug 8-11 when Trump showed 15% support from the same group.
Those same polls had 32% Trump support from Hispanic voters, up 2 points from the earlier survey at 30%.
Outreach may be working for the president. But Trump still trails Biden overall. Polls are just a snapshot in time. These show the momentum is on Trump’s side, making it difficult for Biden to put together the same coalition that landed Barack Obama in the White House.
Four years ago, most polls undercounted Trump voters. What makes anyone think that polls are more accurate today?
Biden did not get a positive bump in the polls after the Democratic convention and may have slipped a little after the Republican convention. Something internally has happened to change the Biden campaign strategy because he has come out of his bunker and begun campaigning in person outside of Delaware.
The last two incumbent presidents to be beaten were George H.W. Bush in 1992 and before that, Jimmy Carter in 1980. Both lost because the domestic economy was hurting at election time.
While Trump had the domestic economy purring along at record employment levels seven months ago, the coronavirus wrecked it and those numbers need to recover before voting begins.
Major COVID-19, economic, law and order events will take place in September and October. Follow their impacts in the polls on independent voters.
In general, Republicans vote for the Republican candidate and Democrats vote for the Democrat. It’s the people with no party affiliation who usually pick the president.
