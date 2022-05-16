Each year, thousands of Louisianans face the reality of living with a mental illness. Nearly 1 in 5 adults in our community experience mental illness.
For many of those individuals, substance use issues also play a role. While mental illness and substance use issues are not the same, often these are co-occurring disorders, which means that many individuals who have addiction issues also suffer from a mental health diagnosis. Hundreds of people die each year from an accidental overdose in our community, and in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2021, there were 311 fatal overdoses. There are already 86 in 2022.
Louisiana has also been hard hit in the past few years by hurricanes Delta and Ida and other severe weather-related events that have ravaged our community and economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has further increased strain on our well-being and our mental health services.
The World Health Organization estimates that the first year of the pandemic alone resulted in a 25% increase in anxiety and depression worldwide. Addiction trends accelerated during the pandemic as well, driven by increased stress combined with decreased access to treatment due to stay-at-home orders and an overburdened health care system.
The Bridge Center for Hope was founded to help address the dual crises of mental health and substance use our community faces and to provide an alternative to parish prisons or expensive emergency rooms for those in need of mental health and substance use treatment.
As a community asset, the Bridge Center has the privilege of serving the many members of our community who are experiencing a crisis situation — in some cases ones that are not visible to others in their life the way a physical illness would be. One could characterize the Bridge Center as providing urgent care for the mind.
Since its inception, the Bridge Center served 3,170 and admitted 3,004 individuals. Our “no wrong door policy,” adopted by RI International, the facility’s service provider, allows people to access the facility no matter the crisis or time of day.
But our no-wrong-door policy doesn’t just help those in crisis. The average time it takes a law enforcement officer to bring an individual in crisis to an emergency room is 45 to 50 minutes. But the average time it takes to escort someone to the Bridge Center for help is only 3.54 minutes, saving officers valuable time. Some 41% of patients at the Bridge Center in 2021 came in with the help of law enforcement.
At the Bridge Center, our goal is to provide much-needed mental health and substance use services to all those in need and to raise awareness about these crises in our community. That’s why our "Bridging the Gap" community fair at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard May 17 offers the opportunity to learn about the numerous programs and services available to residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.
We have come a long way in the past year, but there is still far to go. Far too many individuals do not seek the help they need when in crisis, often with dire consequences for themselves, their families and our community. The people of East Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes need increased access to mental health support and treatment, and crisis centers such as the Bridge Center need continued support.
By removing the barriers to accessing care and prioritizing mental health services and support, we can improve the lives of Louisianans suffering from mental health and substance use issues, not just during May, Mental Health Awareness Month, but throughout the year.
Charlotte Claiborne is executive director of Bridge Center for Hope in Baton Rouge.