The passing of a business icon who gave back substantial time and resources to his hometown presents an excellent opportunity to reflect on the city’s past, and talk about its future.
Sydney Besthoff III grew his grandfather’s Canal Street Katz & Besthoff to the largest privately held drugstore chain in the country. While “old-timers” have fond memories of K&B purple, people of all ages know and enjoy lush, 12-acre Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, jam-packed with 90 pieces of art, that adjoins the New Orleans Museum of Art.
My first meeting with the tireless collector was in 1980, when Besthoff served on the executive committee of the then New Orleans Symphony Board of Directors. “Mr. K&B” was one of the interviews I had to pass to become the symphony’s director of development. Sydney had a serious gaze and used a touch of humor to relax you and get a candid response.
Volunteering and giving back are ancient concepts that seem to be in short supply today. Many have given up on the city and just cashed out.
Canal Street, where the drugstore empire began, used to be the center of retail shopping for the metropolitan area. Much of the area’s retail shopping now takes place in Jefferson Parish.
Hotels for tourists replaced downtown shopping for locals. That seemed like a good transition when the city was a top-tier convention destination, but the 9/11 attacks and Hurricane Katrina dramatically changed the city’s hotel occupancy rates. The convention industry began to lose interest in New Orleans, which has never fully recovered.
Today’s business leaders aren’t stepping up.
The city needs a new plan for its economic destiny, especially after what COVID has done to travel and tourism. Waiting for politicians to adopt a plan is dangerous, since few are experienced in business. Besides, the City Council didn’t start serious meetings about crime problems until there were shoot-outs in broad daylight, nearly two years after the uptick in crime began.
One day soon, legislation may replace finger-pointing and press conferences to deliver genuine solutions that depress and remediate crime. Maybe not.
The fragile tourism market will remain hesitant about New Orleans until it gains a reputation for arresting, prosecuting, and jailing the thugs and gangsters ruining the safety of city streets. Organizations recommending cities where its members meet are looking for safety, so conventioneers return home whole.
New Orleans can’t afford five or more years of studying root causes of crime and then trying to pass taxes on residents and businesses that are still here to pay for pilot programs.
When the city lost longtime local industries like American Can, Haspel Clothing, Freeport McMoRan, the original First National Bank of Commerce, Hibernia and Whitney Banks and Avondale Shipyards, (and I’m sure you can think of others), what did the city’s political and business leaders do to replace them? Little or nothing, except create more business organizations rather than fix existing ones that failed to anticipate or prevent the losses.
Maybe the laissez le bon temps rouler big shots thought gambling, Saints football, Mardi Gras, and festivals would replace solid year-round jobs. Time has shown those business types haven’t expanded the economy, but become more dependent on attracting visitors.
Politicians haven’t provided the kind of business-friendly incentives to diversify our economy. Instead of enticing a range of industries essential to replace lost jobs, we watch businesses head elsewhere in a very competitive market.
New Orleans needs some sort of modern-day Sydney Besthoff, with a viable plan to search for businesses the way Besthoff “never stopped looking for pieces for the garden,” as Susan Taylor, NOMA’a director, put it.
Even a mediocre plan to attract businesses is better than no plan at all. Over time, you can adjust and adopt changes to improve the strategy.
With no plan, the city’s future flies in the dark every day.