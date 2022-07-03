With all the progress we make in this country, there are always going to be people who want to actively destroy the nation. These people have no desire to take actions that better serve everyone. Instead, they prefer to block out sound judgment to serve values they want to impose on others. So, I was angry and deeply disappointed but not surprised when the court ruled.
What about the people who were raped, experienced incest, or what if they just simply don’t want a kid? What happened to giving people grace when they make a mistake? I’m worried about what this type of regression of progress can lead to. If the right to a person’s body can be taken away in the blink of an eye, just imagine what will happen to contraception and birth control. What is going to happen to things like same-sex marriage or mixed marriage? What is going to happen to freedom of speech?
Some people may think I’m being over dramatic, but it’s simply just looking at the bigger picture and how one bad decision can lead to many more. If decisions like this keep being made we might as well not be considered a free country, something that many of the people in this country seem to pride themselves on. More funding should be going into things like education and foster care. How about the country makes an effort to decrease school shootings instead of teaching school shooting drills to children as young as five years old.
The Uvalde, Texas mass shooting that killed 19 children was the 30th school shooting this year, but you want to know something insane? The gun laws have barely budged. The recent federal legislation helps, but we should be trying to keep children alive. With the Supreme Court ruling, girls and women are being forced to give birth to kids who can't go to school without worrying about staying alive.
Abortions are not a political topic. Abortions are dealing with people’s livelihoods. It is so scary that people really believe a child should be born into circumstances like incest, rape, or negligent/abusive households in order to “protect” life. This is not protecting anyone, it is instead putting that child in danger and setting them up for failure.
Also, it is so strange how this decision was made to do right by God but this country is supposed to divide church and state. The United States is supposed to be a place where you can practice any religion your heart desires, so why are Christian morals being forced on many people who do not even practice it?
Brooklyn Joyner, a rising senior at Loyola University New Orleans, as told to Will Sutton.