Let’s take a look at what’s ahead in Louisiana politics.
Political observers are betting heavily the next governor will be a Republican. After two terms of term-limited Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, Republicans have pent-up demand to elect somebody of their own stripe.
Three Republican statewide officials appear to be running in 2023: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder. To do so, they have to give up their current jobs.
Nungesser, 62, served as Plaquemines Parish president before his election to the number-two state job. Not seen as a rigid ideologue, he may have more appeal to Democrats and New Orleans area voters than other Republicans.
Landry, 50, was the Tea Party candidate for Congress in 2010. He won the Acadiana-based U.S. House seat, but lost reelection. Elected attorney general in 2015, he’s drawn support from populist conservatives, but has stepped into numerous controversies that may come back to haunt a gubernatorial run.
Schroder, 60, a former state representative from Covington, has won two elections as treasurer. Nonetheless, his statewide image has yet to be defined, which could be a plus. He’s actively working his St. Tammany Parish home base, as well as organizing other parts of the state.
While all three should be taken seriously, none has so far captured the hearts and minds of large swaths of voters. They have time to do that — but can they?
Who else is there?
John Kennedy, 70, thought about running for governor in the past, but his U.S. Senate seat is up in 2022 and he’s likely to stay put. Steve Scalise, 56, U.S. House minority whip, seems to be fixated on becoming speaker in Congress, not governor.
Two other Republican members of Congress with statewide potential may take a look. One is Mike Johnson, 49, a rising star in the GOP House leadership. He’s from North Louisiana and would have strong appeal among religious conservatives. The other is Garret Graves, also 49, who is a former congressional staffer now representing the vote-rich Baton Rouge area.
Republican state legislators mentioned are Rick Ward, 39, state senator from Port Allen; Sharon Hewitt, 63, state senator from Slidell; and Stuart Bishop, 46, state representative from Lafayette. Two Democrats could be in the hunt: Gary Smith, 49, a state senator from St. Charles Parish, and Cleo Fields, 59, a state senator and former member of Congress from Baton Rouge who lost the gubernatorial runoff in 1995.
The big question mark is Republican Bill Cassidy, 64, the two-term U.S. senator and physician. He may have the best chance to build a bipartisan coalition and, with that, pick up all the marbles.
Though Cassidy’s vote to impeach President Trump enraged the former president, it could cut two ways in a gubernatorial campaign by hurting him with Republicans but helping him with the two million Democrats and independents who see his vote as an act of political courage.
Cassidy may have an easier time winning the governor’s mansion in 2023 than reelection to the Senate in 2026. Gubernatorial elections are more often about candidate qualities and local issues, while U.S. Senate races tend to track national partisan fights. This could lessen Trump’s influence in a contest for governor.
If Cassidy runs for governor and makes a runoff against a Republican, he could win the faceoff with support from Democrats, independents and his remaining personal base among Republicans.
Conversely — if he makes the runoff against a Democrat, he could win with votes from Republicans, independents and conservative Democrats. Even most Trump die-hards would hold their noses and cast ballots for Cassidy, a Republican with an 83% conservative voting record, rather than vote for a left-leaning Democrat.
Cassidy holds another ace — as governor, he could fill the Senate seat he’d vacate. Plenty of ambitious politicians — such as Johnson, Graves and others listed above — may jump at that chance.
No matter who runs for governor, it will be a watershed election.
Louisiana has been living off federal disaster relief for 16 years; the state needs to prepare for when that ends. The next governor must have a serious vision for the state’s economic future and the competence to manage the federal dollars rolling in.
It’s not too early for candidates to start addressing these matters, and for voters to start listening.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans and publisher of LunchtimePolitics.com, a newsletter on polls.