When it comes to crime in Baton Rouge, there is a clear course of action: proactive policing and intense community engagement.
Our message to the bad actors is clear; lawlessness and chaos on our streets will not be tolerated. We see what you’re doing and we are coming for you.
Under Operation Red Stick, a law enforcement initiative with Baton Rouge police, the Sheriff’s Office and state and federal partners, 649 bad actors have been arrested and 238 guns taken off the street. This includes arresting trigger-pullers and gang members in possession of stolen guns. Since the beginning of the year, BRPD has made more than 1,200 felony arrests.
Our local, state and federal agencies collaborate daily to ensure we are focused on the most effective strategies. There are many agencies at work in East Baton Rouge Parish, from BRPD and deputies, to Louisiana State Police, FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. marshals, among others.
Police recruiting and pay is also part of our strategy. We are seeing success where other departments across the country have struggled. BRPD continuously holds police academies, with a new class of officers graduating this month.
As mayor, I secured two officer pay increases for the first time in more than a decade. I’m not stopping there and will continue to find ways of paying officers what they deserve.
On the community-based front, we are doubling down on the best strategies to reduce violence. This includes hospital-based intervention, street outreach and door-to-door conversations in our most impacted neighborhoods. We have a coalition of dozens of community organizations and violence-interrupters who are boots on the ground multiple times a week in the most violent neighborhoods in our community.
The residents who live in these neighborhoods are also making their voices heard. They want safer streets and welcome more police and community groups into their areas.
Our "Safe, Hopeful, Healthy" initiative focuses on disrupting the cycle of violence Black and Brown communities have been experiencing for decades. This work strengthens family support and public safety structures in our most vulnerable neighborhoods. We are also promoting safety and trauma-informed healing practices in many of our schools.
Since June, Safe, Hopeful, Healthy and our community partners have connected with more than 25,000 residents, referred more than 150 individuals to resources and conducted 26 high-risk interventions. These comprehensive strategies address root causes of violence and are nationally serving as a model for cities in the Biden administration's Community Violence Intervention Collaborative.
I am troubled when I read news reports of reckless street racers who are able to bond out of jail just a few hours after being arrested for injuring a law enforcement officer and another for killing a woman in a crash after a police pursuit. There have been more children injured or killed in shootings where the trigger-pullers don’t care who gets in their way. There are too many people out on bond who have committed some of the most violent crimes.
The mayor does not have the authority to set bond. That responsibility rests solely with the judges. While I more than understand how difficult their role is, I must implore them to take a harder look at their bond decisions. There must be accountability for those who cause chaos and lawlessness.
Sometimes the wheels of justice move slowly. Sometimes it takes months or even years for an arrest to result in a conviction and for victims to get justice.
Yet, I remain resolute. We are hiring more officers, arresting more bad actors, and walking shoulder to shoulder with our community. We must invest to reduce gun violence and create safe, hopeful and healthy communities by focusing on those most at risk. Bottom line, we must continue to address concentrated poverty and improve our disinvested communities because crime and violence are the symptoms of these underlying conditions.
Sharon Weston Broome is mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.