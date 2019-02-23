A doctor with a questionable past is reportedly aborting babies at two Louisiana clinics, one in New Orleans and the other in Baton Rouge. According to Louisiana Right to Life, Dr. Kevin Govan Work is working at the clinics as a solo practitioner, which the group says is a violation of his probation.
“Dr. Kevin Work, by practicing in these two OBGYN-focused abortion facilities as a solo practitioner without another doctor on site, appears from publicly accessible documents to be in clear violation of his probation,” wrote Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life in a letter to the state.
According to the letter sent to Dr. Vincent Culotta, executive director of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners, Work has a long history of disciplinary actions against him.
Clapper claims Work lost his license to practice after he caused the unwanted death of an unborn child and was sued by the mother for doing so in 2013. He says the patient visited Work’s office for a routine visit and ultrasound but the mother was instead given pills causing her uterus to contract. After the mother told the nurse she was there only for an ultrasound, she was told to regurgitate the pills. Later that evening, according to Clapper, the mother was taken to the emergency room where her unborn baby, 16 weeks and six days along, died.
The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners reinstated Work in 2017 under certain conditions. Work was placed on two years’ probation, with one of his restrictions prohibiting him from working at a clinic as a solo practitioner. Clapper says Work is currently the solo practitioner at the Baton Rouge and New Orleans abortion clinics.
“We ask that swift action be taken by the LSBME to ensure that Dr. Work does not continue in his current capacity and that further disciplinary be pursued if appropriate,” Clapper’s letter said.
Culotta told me he’s seen a copy of Clapper’s letter but has not yet received it in the mail. Culotta says he will pass it on as a complaint to the board’s investigators.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, called for Gov. John Bel Edwards to fire Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee over the Work matter. Abraham is one of two Republicans running against the Democrat Edwards in the October primary election.
“If Gov. Edwards is truly pro-life, then he should take swift action by firing Gee and replacing her with a secretary who understands that no baby or mother should ever be subjected to the alleged heinous actions of Kevin Work,” Abraham said.
But Edwards’ communication director, Shauna Sanford, said the Board of Medical Examiners operates independently from the Department of Health. Sanford says when the board reinstated Work in 2017, Edwards had only appointed two of the board’s seven members.
Clapper told me he doesn’t hold Edwards responsible for the Work controversy.
Clapper is hopeful the state will do the right thing and remove Work from ending the lives of babies in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“With his troubled history of threatening the health and safety of Louisiana citizens at outpatient abortion facilities, we would be shocked if the State Board of Medical Examiners authorized Dr. Work to practice abortion,” Clapper said.
