Flush with billions of dollars in short-term cash, Louisiana's lawmakers are proposing to steer eye-popping sums to local pet projects chosen behind closed doors in a short-sighted decision that seems aimed at politics rather than wise budgeting.
The House and Senate have steered more than $100 million toward the favored local initiatives, municipal agencies and nongovernment organizations that arguably shouldn't be included in a state spending plan.
The earmarks are spread across a bill allocating much of the $1.6 billion in unspent cash from the budget year that ends June 30. The House loaded up the proposal with about $34 million in pet projects. When the state revenue forecasting panel further boosted Louisiana's income projections, senators added about $70 million more.
That doesn't even count the millions in surplus money from last year that lawmakers socked into local projects through the construction budget bill.
Lawmakers were wrapping up work on the budget this week, a few weeks ahead of the June 6 end of session. House and Senate leaders hope that by speeding those measures to final passage, they can force Gov. John Bel Edwards to make his line-item veto decisions while they're still in session. That could enable them to attempt veto overrides before heading home — including overrides of any effort to strip specific earmarks.
Local parks, museums, athletic facilities, municipal road repairs, fire and police departments, playgrounds, churches, boat launches and more are slated to receive money through the backroom deals that lawmakers struck.
In many instances, the House and Senate simply steered cash to a town, municipal agency or preferred organization with no details about how the money must be spent, giving the entity a blank check.
Few, if any, of the projects were openly debated or discussed across weeks of lengthy budget hearings. They were added into the legislation with little acknowledgment during the amendment process. Lawmakers didn't describe how they chose winners and losers, but legislative leaders and other insiders appear to have gotten a larger slice of the money.
Lawmakers had largely discarded such earmarks when Louisiana was struggling with its finances. The House and Senate resumed the unfortunate trend this term amid the state's recent budget upsurge.
But the approach squanders a portion of Louisiana's short-term budget largesse, just as the state is starting to see the financial boom taper off.
Lawmakers should focus on the broader needs of the state with targeted outcomes, rather than favoritism and parochial projects. Louisiana has lengthy lists of needs, including billions of dollars in debts and infrastructure backlogs.
For example, the state's retirement debt costs over 7% in interest annually. Paying down that obligation could save Louisiana money in future years for spending on other priorities.
If lawmakers want to steer dollars to local needs, they could consider the early childhood education trust fund, which matches qualified local expenditures for a program proven to improve education, health and economic outcomes. They could sock more money into the state's existing water system program.
And while lawmakers are planning to send sizable sums to infrastructure mega-projects such as Interstate 49 South, a replacement I-10 bridge in Lake Charles and a new Mississippi River bridge for the Baton Rouge region, those plans require billions of dollars more than allocated. Any additional sums set aside for those critical road and bridge plans would be valuable.
Legislative leaders often note the dollars for the local add-ons are a small sliver in an operating budget of about $40 billion — reaching $47 billion when legislative, judicial and construction budgets are included. They say they're trying to address needs in their districts.
Those items should be funded with local dollars, however, and only after transparent, public discussion.
Lawmakers are making many wise decisions in the spending plans they've nearly finished. They've boosted spending on early learning programs, K-12 teacher pay and public colleges. They've steered hundreds of millions of dollars to water system improvements, roadwork and debt payments. They've targeted the temporary surge in tax collections to one-time projects, rather than growing government to unsustainable levels.
It's unfortunate they didn't keep their full focus on state priorities.
Steven Procopio is president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. Melinda Deslatte is PAR's research director.