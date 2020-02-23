Walt Handelsman: Mardi Gras Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Mardi Gras!!
We received 417 punchline throws in this week’s Mardi Gras caption contest! From the ridiculous to the absurd, these captured the zany quirkiness of Carnival!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Great job, everyone!!
WINNER:
Charlie Marshall, Metairie: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Lynda Grass, Metairie: “They said 6 feet back, but they didn’t say how HIGH!!!!”
Madison Roy, Greenwell Springs: “I think we’re gonna need a bigger car!”
Paula Melancon, Marrero: “Let’s see the city pick this up.”
Gerald (Jerry) Hanafy, Metairie: “I heard the riders in this parade throw up.”
Michael Kelly, Slidell: “What do you mean there is a height restriction too?”
Ginny Horner, New Orleans: “We can actually see the floats!”
Mark Marley, New Orleans: “Amazing! We might be the highest people at the parade!”
Rick Keen, Lafayette: “This is the way… we choose to stay… above the fray… on Mardi Gras Day!”
Charles J. Giardina, Marrero: “I can’t tell if it’s the end, there’s no fire trucks.”
John Fitzpatrick, New Orleans: “I can see all the Chads from here!”
Tre Arabie, Lewisville, Texas: “It’s called Trickle Down Mardi Gras-Nomics.”
Mary Vorhaben, Slidell: “I told you if we build it, throws will come!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “Little T-Bob calls it the Tower of Bauble!”
Marsha Fenerty, Metairie: “I heard the Amelia EarHawts were in this parade!!”
Lou Rolfes, Lafayette: “Floating above a flotilla of floats.”
Lynn Bourgeois, Baton Rouge: “I can see both the first and last floats from up here.”
Richard Rault, Mandeville: “It would have been taller but I only had four hours to put it up!”
Peggy Duffel Simmons, New Orleans: “We catch more throws up here, but it takes a lot of time to get to the port-o-let.”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “I’ve gotten up but I can’t get down!!”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “Size matters!”
Darell Byrd, Baton Rouge: “Hey, it’s true, the higher up the ladder you go, the more perks come your way.”
Sean Boye, Meraux: “Led Zeppelin have their Stairway to Heaven, and we have ours.”
Happy Mardi Gras!!
Walt