A year ago, this column pointed out, “Crime is a deepening concern in New Orleans and fewer residents believe their city is safe.” That conclusion was based on a citywide survey conducted for the New Orleans Crime Coalition by my firm in June 2021.
Now a year later, the 2022 survey finds the same thing. Only much worse.
The new poll, based on a representative sample of 800 New Orleans adults, shows that 84% believe the crime problem has worsened over the past year. Public perception of a deepening crime problem runs across demographics: 87% of Black people, 81% of White people, 82% of men and 87% of women agree.
With numbers that high, one can argue that the city’s crime problem has become a crime crisis.
The latest survey also shows that only 25% of residents believe the city is safe — that’s down from 35% a year ago. There is little difference by race, with Black and White residents only two points apart.
Here’s what may be the most positive finding of the survey: Even though only a quarter of local residents say the city is safe, 70% say their own neighborhood is safe. But even this finding has a negative edge: The perception of neighborhood safety slipped a bit since the 2021 survey, going down four points
Residents of the Lakeview/Mid-City area say they feel safer in their neighborhoods than do residents in every other part of town. For example, 76% of Lakeview and Mid-City residents regard their neighborhoods as safe compared to 51% of New Orleans East residents who regard their area as safe.
White residents (75%) more than Black residents (66%) say their own neighborhoods are safe.
In the 2021 survey, most residents were reluctant to blame the New Orleans Police Department for rising crime and 52% said they were satisfied with the department’s performance. But now, only a third of the city is satisfied with the NOPD. That’s a sharp 19-point decline in one year.
When rating the department on a series of tasks it performs, only 9% of poll respondents give the NOPD excellent or good marks on “investigating and solving carjackings, thefts and break-ins.” Fewer, at 7%, rate the NOPD positively on “investigating and solving burglaries and property crime.” A thin 11% rate it positively on “investigating and solving major drug crimes,” 12% on “patrolling neighborhoods,” 16% on “investigating and solving murders and violent crimes” and 17% on “responding quickly to emergency calls.”
On the flip side, majorities, some north of 80%, give the department poor or only fair grades on these job functions.
But don’t let these low ratings fool you: While residents of New Orleans are angered and upset, most are not against law enforcement. In fact, they want more of it. They want to hire more police, give them pay raises and spend more money on crime-fighting tools to help them do their jobs.
More than 9 out of 10 New Orleanians favor improving the NOPD’s capacity to better investigate and solve crimes and increasing police pay to recruit new officers and keep experienced ones on the job. Eighty-seven percent want to increase NOPD manpower to better patrol neighborhoods and 71% support increasing the police department’s legal use of camera technology to solve crimes.
Big majorities — between 60% and 70% — favor allowing the NOPD to track the make and size of cars used by crime suspects, increasing the department’s use of computer analytics and other technologies to solve crimes and allowing it to help identify crime suspects with facial recognition technology.
Notably, the city’s residents understand that crime is a multi-headed monster that requires multi-part solutions, along with system-wide cooperation and readiness. That’s why, additionally, 88% of White residents and 92% of Black residents support increasing the number of social and counseling programs as a way to reduce crime.
Residents of New Orleans are alarmed by a problem they see rapidly spinning out of control. But the public’s embrace of these anti-crime proposals, with majorities across racial lines, provides a constructive path forward — a path the entire city should take seriously.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst and pollster based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a national newsletter on public opinion and polling.