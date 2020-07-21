The Great Depression produced our system of unemployment compensation. But this Congress added $600-per-week on top of each state‘s unemployment benefits (Louisiana top weekly benefit is $247), wrecking the unemployment system, local economies and families, turning unemployment into a staycation.
Congress created an economic mess tying COVID-19 to unemployment.
Social Security is another product of the Great Depression but is run nationally with both employers and employees contributing taxes. Unemployment is designed by each state’s legislature and only employers pay the tax, no payroll deduction like Social Security.
Unemployment provides workers a bridge for basic necessities like rent, food and utilities until they find a job. It is not intended to make employees whole or provide vacation pay. Unemployment encourages a return to work.
The key phrase in determining eligibility is whether the employee “lost their job through no fault of their own,” meaning employees who quit or are fired are not eligible for unemployment.
State and local governments have closed many businesses due to COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands of employees have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, granting them unemployment.
Some Louisiana businesses have tried to reopen. Unless they pay more than $847 per week, not likely for hotels, restaurants and bars in a weak hospitality economy, employers cannot get former employees to return to work. This limits how much or how often businesses can open.
Many employees would rather stay home with $847 a week for not working rather than return to work for less money. This is absolutely contrary to the unemployment insurance concept.
You should make more money working than staying home. Did Congress intend this dilemma?
Prior to intervention by Congress in this state-run program, when employers offered jobs back to their workers, if workers declined, they lost benefits similar to quitting employment.
Under what Congress passed unanimously, if unemployed workers say they are not returning to work due to fear of COVID-19, unemployment payments continue.
Unemployment is not a health program. It is not an entitlement program. It was designed to be a temporary bridge to get employees to their next job.
Unemployment has worked well for 85 years. Congress has created a boondoggle, not the pandemic.
Incentivizing unemployed workers to stay home with the extra $600-per-week is draining Louisiana’s trust fund. By law, benefits for workers will drop and taxes on businesses will rise when certain thresholds are reached to stabilize the Unemployment Trust Fund.
Workers staying home also reduce the sales and taxes generated by businesses to pay for government services like police, fire, schools, and garbage collection.
In the 1980s, hundreds of thousands of employees were laid off and thousands of companies closed due to the downturn in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana. These layoffs bankrupted Louisiana’s Unemployment Trust Fund, which exists for all employers and employees.
This fund is necessary to guarantee benefits are paid to employees when their employers go out of business. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry worked out a plan to borrow money to restore the trust fund and put a surcharge on employers to pay back the loan.
As part of its plan, LABI worked with the Louisiana AFL-CIO to create a formula so that when unemployment rates were on the rise, benefits would be reduced for workers and taxes would increase on business.
When the economy improves, the formula triggers benefit increases and lowers employer taxes. The Legislature adopted the formula into the unemployment statutes.
Congress’ $600-per-week free money runs out in a few days. Not many hotels, restaurants and bars will be hiring or still be in business for the lackluster summer months, especially without sporting events, fairs and festivals.
Was this $600-per-week political stunt by Congress intended to wreck the Louisiana economy and its trust fund by pandering to the unemployed with an arbitrary amount of cash, or just an unintended consequence?
The answer is in the next stimulus package which Congress is working on right now.
Garey Forster is former chairman of the Labor and Industry Committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives and a former Louisiana Secretary of Labor.