I would describe my reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision as twofold; I was excited and happy about it, and also concerned.
The hope for me, as a person who’s pro-life and the way I come to that from my faith — even just analyzing the Old Testament scripture that God knew us even before he formed us in the womb — is that I felt it was a long time coming. And then even outside of my faith, as a Republican and a states’ rights guy, just believing that this was a decision left best to the states that are closer to their people.
And then the concern is that our country has been through so much in the last couple of years, and I just thought, is this one more division, and can we handle that? And then the last thing I’d say is, are we ready for this, even those of us who are pro-life? Are we ready to be pro-life beyond life in the womb? It's a reckoning point.
I feel like those who are pro-life now have to get busy at the work of supporting families and children and the vulnerable and the marginalized and the poor during their time on earth. Which has not always been an easy thing, frankly, to get folks to care about that as much as they have strictly about the issue of abortion.
In the space that I work in, that means we need more foster families, because we don’t have enough. We have kids that are waiting for families to come adopt them. We have to have families who say this child is not too old or too sick or too damaged for me to not offer quality parenting and love to them every day.
And it means we have to have safety net programs at the state and local and federal level, and we have to fund them like we care about them. It’s easy to get people on the left who care about social justice issues to support these things because it’s their bread and butter. Sometimes for the right, we have to talk about it in different ways, to say it’s more fiscally conservative to have interventions, especially early.
I hope the future is one where those who have staked out that ground as being pro-life have a chance to prove it. And I think it has to be done with great grace and love and compassion, because these things are hard and messy. It’s easy to protest or picket and say we think Roe v. Wade should be overturned. It’s hard work to do the other. It’s the deep end of the pool.
Kim Carver of Mandeville, adoption and foster care advocate and senior vice president at Gulf Coast Bank, as told to Stephanie Grace.