Louisiana has been a blue state because Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has been entirely in charge since he took office in 2016.
Sure, close to a super-majority of legislators are Republicans. But until the showdown of the decision Thursday to hold a veto session, Louisiana was blue despite the state’s electorate voting for Donald Trump by lopsided majorities in the last two presidential elections.
Legislators either didn’t check on how their districts voted for Trump, or didn’t care. They feared challenging the Democratic trial lawyer on any matter of substance until concealed-carry gun permits and transgender high school students competing in girls' sports came onto the scene.
Edwards’ COVID-19 policies shut down businesses statewide and made more citizens dependent on government handouts than ever before, while Texas and Florida were growing their economies during the pandemic. Legislators allowed the king to rule.
The outmigration of taxpayers and their wealth continued every year this group has been together in Baton Rouge. Neither cared enough to do anything about it.
Where’s the beef? If Louisiana were a red state, you’d have seen bloody fighting over real economic issues affecting the state’s future. But legislators and lobbyists will tell you they’re afraid of John Bel’s veto pen.
Edwards showed signs of political savvy. After suggesting he might veto the last-minute, cobbled-together plan for shifting future vehicle sales taxes to pay for roads and bridges, a plan that had no public hearings, Edwards approved the process and its future fiscal impacts by signing the legislation. Originally, the bill left the House and arrived in the Senate as a tax on marijuana.
Maybe the governor’s concerns about future cuts to higher education and health care to pay for today’s transportation needs were “overridden” by constituents’ desire to travel safely throughout the state. Or, maybe Edwards was thinking about the Democratic legislators voting to override his veto for roads and bridges in their districts. We’ll never know.
Having voted on a few veto sessions during my 15 years as a state representative, it’s one of the easiest parts of the job. If you want to challenge the governor on any item he vetoed during a session after it ended, the 1974 constitution provides that if legislators do nothing, the session is automatically held. It’s a negative vote; legislators have to mail-in ballots saying they don’t want to come back. I rarely did.
Conversely, if a governor doesn’t want the gathering of usually tired legislators, worn out by being with each other for a couple of months and fighting daily over issues, the governor needs only a majority of one chamber to "just say no."
How appropriate to honor the deceased governor who gave us the 1974 Louisiana Constitution by convening the first-ever veto session immediately upon his passing.
Politically savvy governors, like the recently departed Edwin W. Edwards, usually worked the state Senate where it’s easy to buy — or rent — 20 of 39 state senators with appropriations or capital outlay projects for their districts. Cheap, at only 38% of the projects necessary to buy — or rent — 53 of 105 House members. In fact, crafty governors like Edwin usually picked up a few unwilling state reps whose districts were overlaid by the Senate deals offering them the exact same project.
So I won’t admit that Louisiana is a red state until and unless the Republican legislators actually override Edwards on some legislation. I’d prefer the override to have been on a business-conservative issue.
Just calling the veto session is easier than getting the two-thirds votes in each chamber to beat John Bel. Calling the session only means Edwards was too busy doing press conferences to pick off 20 state senators before the vote. Edwards can still pick off a third of the legislators in either house once they gather. It’ll be like shooting fish in a barrel.
Now that Edwards is on President Joe Biden’s inner circle of governors, you know Joe would give him whatever he needed to buy or rent a few state senators. Heck, Biden just gave Chicago’s mayor an extra $1 billion for gun-control and do-nothing crime prevention programs.
Tuesday begins a test of leadership in Louisiana: red vs. blue, a conservative and independent Legislature vs. a fiscally liberal, anti-business governor.
Edwards has history on his side since only one governor in the last half-century, Buddy Roemer, had a veto of an anti-abortion overridden. Edwards also has each chamber short a member, one House vacancy and one senator undergoing surgery, which is an advantage since it takes a two-thirds vote in both houses to beat him.
Are Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez up to the challenge? We’ll know in five days.
