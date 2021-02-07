Throw us some punchlines for Walt Handelsman's new Mardi Gras themed Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Mardi Gras Magic
With dozens of phenomenal House Floats popping up all around town, it’s clear that a new kind of Mardi Gras magic is taking shape this year!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, February 15th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, February 11th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt