The presidential election has sucked the oxygen out of politics. But there are white-hot U.S. Senate races that are also worth watching.
Some Senate campaigns attract little attention, such as the race in Louisiana that pits Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy against Shreveport’s Democratic mayor, Adrian Perkins. But races targeted by national parties as takeover prospects are brutal battles — with stratospheric campaign spending.
Republicans now control 53 of 100 Senate seats. Of the 35 seats on the block this election, 12 are held by Democrats and 23 by Republicans. This means Republicans have greater exposure, which gives Democrats a shot at capturing the Senate majority.
If the Biden-Harris ticket wins, Democrats only need a net gain of three seats to control the Senate. That’s because the vice-president breaks ties. But if the Trump-Pence ticket wins, Democrats would need a net gain of four seats.
Which Senate races should we watch?
Let’s start in the south. North Carolina has the most expensive Senate election in history — over $265 million has been spent by candidates and outside groups. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is in a tough fight. His challenger, Democrat Cal Cunningham, was running first until a sexting scandal nearly brought him down — but didn’t sink his candidacy. It’s a close race that will be influenced by presidential election turnout.
In South Carolina, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham — President Donald Trump’s enemy-turned-ally — is squaring off against Democrat Jaime Harrison, an African American lobbyist and party activist. Harrison is running strong, raising more than $107 million. Graham, who has spent $63 million, is counting on disaffected conservatives to rescue his career by voting the party line in this red state.
Georgia has two Senate races. One is the regular election, with Republican incumbent David Purdue combating a surprisingly difficult challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff. The other is a special election, a Louisiana-style open primary, with three major candidates — the appointed incumbent, Republican Kelly Loeffler; U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, also a Republican; and Democrat Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The top two run it off in January.
Democrats have high hopes out west. In both Colorado and Arizona, the rising Hispanic vote, influx of former Californians, and leftward movement of young voters and suburban women have made it harder for Republicans.
Arizona’s GOP Sen. Martha McSally was appointed to fill former Sen. John McCain’s vacancy. She’s running behind Democrat Mark Kelly, an astronaut who raised an astounding $89 million for his campaign.
Colorado’s Sen. Cory Gardner, once a bright star in the Republican galaxy, is weighted down by anti-Trump sentiment. His Democratic opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a short-lived 2020 presidential candidate, is leading Gardner in the polls.
In Montana, Republican Sen. Steve Daines was sailing to reelection when Democrats pushed popular Gov. Steve Bullock into the race once he withdrew his long-shot presidential bid. Daines appears to be ahead, but Democrats are betting $43 million in campaign cash that high turnout in this sparsely populated state will elect Bullock.
Iowa’s Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is in a tough, back-and-forth fight against Democrat Theresa Greenfield. It’s the second most expensive Senate election, with $218 million already spent. Ernst may be able to ride Trump’s coattails if he wins Iowa again.
There’s a fiery contest in sedate Maine. Susan Collins, one of the Senate’s few Republican moderates, has walked a fine line between left and right for years. But she’s now trapped by Trump Era polarization. Her opposition to Trump’s removal from office and her vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation have infuriated Democrats. Her “no” votes on the Republican health care bill in 2017 and Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation haven’t helped her with fellow Republicans. Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, who has spent more than $68 million in a state with only 1.3 million people, has the edge.
The most vulnerable Democrat is Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama, a conservative, pro-Trump state. Jones is expected to lose his seat to former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, the Republican who defeated former senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the primary.
If there’s a sleeper upset, it could occur in Minnesota, Michigan, Alaska or Kansas; the first two are now held by Democrats and the other two by Republicans. Democrats still yearn to beat Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, but polls show that’s unlikely.
The presidential contest is the main event. But don’t forget the Senate races; they will influence the nation’s future for years to come.
Ron Faucheux publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a daily newsletter on polls. He’s an author, pollster and nonpartisan political analyst based in Louisiana.