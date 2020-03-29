Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Rats!
Obviously, there’s very little good news coming out of any section of the world, the country, the state or the city of New Orleans these days. It’s a sad, scary, anxious time for everyone. Hopefully, a simple distraction like this cartoon caption contest can offer a healthy time-out for just a few precious minutes.
We recently learned that with everyone gone from the French Quarter, the rats have come out in droves. Can you put a smile on people’s faces with your punch line? Here’s your chance!!
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, April 6th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, April 2nd AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone and stay safe!
Best wishes---Walt